    'Bastar: The Naxal Story' trailer OUT: Adah Sharma starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

    'Bastar: The Naxal Story' trailer grips audiences with spine-chilling scenes of Naxal violence. Adah Sharma's portrayal promises another stellar performance

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    Amidst much anticipation and excitement, the upcoming film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', announced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and featuring Adah Sharma, has been generating significant buzz among audiences. Following the release of two teasers and attention-grabbing posters, fans have eagerly awaited the drop of the official trailer.

    As the release date approaches, expectations for the film continue to build. The recent release of the trailer has only served to heighten anticipation. Directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, the trailer promises to deliver on its bold and impactful subject matter, reminiscent of the success achieved by the team's previous project, 'The Kerala Story'.

    ALSO READ: 'Sitaare Zameen Par': Darsheel Safary gets 'emotional' as he reunites with Aamir Khan after 16 years, see post

    The trailer showcases spine-chilling scenes of Naxalites engaging in violent encounters with CRPF Jawans, as well as depicting controversial incidents such as JNU students allegedly celebrating the deaths of Jawans. With sequences portraying gruesome acts including human mutilation, burning of children, political assassinations, and public executions, the trailer packs a powerful punch, leaving viewers eager to delve deeper into the real-life events that inspired the film.

    A standout element of the trailer is the portrayal of IPS Neerja Madhvan, played by the talented actress Adah Sharma. Sharma's portrayal exudes perfection and sincerity, hinting at another compelling performance from the actress.

    The anticipation among audiences to witness another spine-chilling, real-life-inspired film from the creators of 'The Kerala Story' is palpable. The trailer provides a glimpse into the harsh realities the film will explore upon its theatrical release.

    Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures, with co-production by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is set to hit cinemas worldwide on March 15, 2024.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 2:20 PM IST
