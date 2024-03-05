Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Darsheel Safary gets 'emotional' as he reunites with Aamir Khan after 16 years, see post

    The 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par' is all set to get a sequel titled 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and actors Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunited for the same after 16 years.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    Following the failure of the film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir Khan took a hiatus from acting. But now, here's some good news for fans as the 'Laagan' actor is set to return with his upcoming film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The film will also star Darsheel Safary and the two will reunite 16 years after 'Taare Zameen Par'. Sharing this excitement, Darsheel Safary took to his social media to showcase a collage of his photos with Aamir Khan.

    Caption

    Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "Boooommm!!! 16 years later, and we're together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? Absolutely. All the love to my favourite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the big reveal".

    About 'Taare Zameen Par'

    The film 'Taare Zameen Par' was released in 2007 and was about a dyslexic youngster, Ishaan (Darsheel), who struggles in school due to his learning problem. His path takes a turn when an understanding art teacher (Aamir) acknowledges his talent and assists him in discovering his actual potential.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
