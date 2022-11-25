Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta to QUIT much-loved TV show; here's what we know

    The popular television programme Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will advance 20 years. Now that the show is about to take a time jump, reports suggest that the lead couple will exit the show.
     

    Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta to QUIT much-loved TV show; here's what we know RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    The romance drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on Sony TV, featuring Nakuul Mehta as Ram and Disha Parmar as Priya, is about to advance a generation. Fans gave favourable reviews for the second episode of the programme, which stars Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. According to rumours, the lead pair will leave the programme due to the impending time leap in the plot.

    According to recent rumours, the show's creators intend to include a 20-year jump. Nakuul and Disha's much-lauded on-screen relationship appears to be fizzling out. As per the source who spoke to the TOI, the show will now concentrate on the adult Pihu. Naturally, that is a big leap, but the insider added the plot needs to move on. According to the source, casting for the adult Pihu and other performers is now underway and will be completed shortly.

    Also Read: Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image without permission

    You should be aware that the producers and the main pair have yet to make formal announcements. However, if rumours are to be believed, the programme would focus on Pihu Kapoor, played by Aarohi M. Kumawat, following the time leap. She is the daughter of Ram and Priya.

    The current plot involves an accident involving Ram Kapoor and his wife Priya, which causes Ram to lose his memory. His devoted wife Priya applies for a position as personal assistant at his workplace to spend time with him and take good care of him.

    Also Read: Bhediya review: Is Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film worth your time and money?

    Ekta Kapoor produces the sequel to the love story. The second programme Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta produced is named Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The two had previously starred in the well-liked Star Plus sitcom Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchans voice, image without permission AJR

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image without permission

    Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling RBA

    Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling

    Is Rashmika Mandanna in trouble? Her films Pushpa 2 and Varisu are banned in Karnataka? Read this RBA

    Is Rashmika Mandanna in trouble? Her films Pushpa 2 and Varisu are banned in Karnataka? Read this

    Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand RBA

    Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand

    Heres why Uorfi Javed cannot travel to UAE Hint it's not her dressing sense sur

    Here's why Uorfi Javed cannot travel to UAE; Hint: it's not her dressing sense!

    Recent Stories

    NASA Artemis 1 mission captures stunning pictures of the Moon see photos here gcw

    NASA's Artemis-1 mission captures stunning pictures of the Moon | See photos here

    Beware of frauds through Gmail, Google warns users ahead of Christmas-New Year season

    Beware of frauds through Gmail, Google warns users ahead of Christmas-New Year season

    Indian man with $1 million bounty on head in 2018 Australia beach murder arrested in Delhi AJR

    Indian man with $1 million bounty on head in 2018 Australia beach murder arrested in Delhi

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB, Brazil vs Serbia: Confident that Neymar will continue playing - Tite on his injury scare-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Confident that Neymar will continue playing' - Tite on his injury scare

    Noise s latest Air Buds 2 launched in India; check best features, price, availability before you buy - adt

    Noise's latest Air Buds 2 launched in India; check best features, price, availability before you buy

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon