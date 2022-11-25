Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta to QUIT much-loved TV show; here's what we know

The popular television programme Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will advance 20 years. Now that the show is about to take a time jump, reports suggest that the lead couple will exit the show.

The romance drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on Sony TV, featuring Nakuul Mehta as Ram and Disha Parmar as Priya, is about to advance a generation. Fans gave favourable reviews for the second episode of the programme, which stars Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. According to rumours, the lead pair will leave the programme due to the impending time leap in the plot.

According to recent rumours, the show's creators intend to include a 20-year jump. Nakuul and Disha's much-lauded on-screen relationship appears to be fizzling out. As per the source who spoke to the TOI, the show will now concentrate on the adult Pihu. Naturally, that is a big leap, but the insider added the plot needs to move on. According to the source, casting for the adult Pihu and other performers is now underway and will be completed shortly.

You should be aware that the producers and the main pair have yet to make formal announcements. However, if rumours are to be believed, the programme would focus on Pihu Kapoor, played by Aarohi M. Kumawat, following the time leap. She is the daughter of Ram and Priya.

The current plot involves an accident involving Ram Kapoor and his wife Priya, which causes Ram to lose his memory. His devoted wife Priya applies for a position as personal assistant at his workplace to spend time with him and take good care of him.

Ekta Kapoor produces the sequel to the love story. The second programme Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta produced is named Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The two had previously starred in the well-liked Star Plus sitcom Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.