    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image without permission

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

    The Delhi High court on Friday (November 25) barred the public from using Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's name, image, or voice without his permission. The court's rule came after it heard the actor's petition.

    The court also directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and telecom service providers, to remove flagged content.

    "It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements," Justice Navin Chawla said, noting that the actor "is aggrieved" by those using his celebrity status to promote their goods and services without his permission.

    Amitabh Bachchan, 80, popularly known as "Big B", approached the court with a petition "against the world at large" seeking to protect his "name, image, voice, and personality attributes".

    Addressing the court, senior Advocate Harish Salve, who appeared for Bachchan, said, "I am just giving a flavour of what is going on. Someone is making t-shirts and started putting his face on them. Someone is selling his poster. Someone has gone and registered a domain name, amitabhbachchan.com. This is why we have come."

    He also alleged that there are T-shirts with his face and someone there is also making money by selling his posters. the senior advocate also said that someone has registered a domain name under amitabhbachchan.com.

    "We are here because of this kind of damage being caused. There are certain Jon doe defendants in the case as well," he added.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
