Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Backstreet Boys Mumbai Concert: Did AJ McLean throw his UNDERWEAR at crowd? see video

    AJ McLean, a member of the popular American boy band Backstreet Boys, surprised everyone when he flung his pants towards the audience during a live show in Mumbai. The video has since gone popular on the internet.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 5, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    Backstreet Boys caught Mumbai by storm as they returned for a thrilling show. After a 13-year gap, the famous American boy band played in India for the second time. On Thursday, the Backstreet Boys kicked off their DNA World Tour with a spectacular performance at Mumbai's Jio World Garden. 

    While various videos and photographs from the memorable night have surfaced on the internet, videos and pictures from the concert went viral, the members — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson — set the stage on fire by performing their popular numbers.

    Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean throws his underwear at crowd
    A video of Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean throwing his underwear at his fans has gone viral. And it was unforgettable for its fans in India, who were fortunate enough to witness the renowned band's spectacular performance.

    AJ McLean was seen in a video welcoming the crowd while strolling up to the big stage area in his knickers. He taunts the audience by waving his clothing. He ultimately tosses it while a segment of the audience applauds.

    Backstreet Boys fans are no strangers to the sight. One of the members was caught performing the same thing earlier this year during a concert in Manila.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Bollywood celebs at Backstreet Boys concert: 
    Meanwhile, many celebrities attended the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai, including Shraddha Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Benny Dayal, Jacqueline Fernandes, Natasha Dalal, Maniesh Paul, Karishma Mehta, Malaika Arora, Dhvani Bhanushali, Rohan Joshi, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, and Meezan Jafri.

    Band members Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson performed their hit numbers, including 'I Want It That Way,' 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back),' and 'As Long As You Love Me,' as well as the latest hits from their recent album 'DNA,' including 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart,' 'Chances,' and 'No Place,' which the entire crowd sang.

    They will also be performing in Delhi, today (May 5). 

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
