Backstreet Boys Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and more attend (Photos)

Backstreet Boys performed in Mumbai on Thursday (May 04). The boy band returned to India after a gap of 13 years. Many Bollywood celebs were spotted at the concert with their friends and families.

Backstreet Boys, a popular American boy band, played in Mumbai on Thursday. The five-piece band, which included Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, opened the DNA World Tour event at Jio World Garden with the song "I Wanna Be With You."

They went on to play their classics, including "Backstreet's Back", "I Want It That Way", "The Call", "Get Down", "Incomplete", "As Long As You Love Me", "Drowning", "Don't Go Breaking My Heart", and "Larger Than Life", which enthralled fans of all ages. Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in a red cap and casual outfit.

Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal was also at the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai. In the middle of the over two hours concert, Nick Carter remarked someone should have warned the band about how hot it is in India.

Nick Carter added, ”It is not the weather that is making it hot, it because of all you. We had no idea we had so many BSB fans here, but we now see it and we love it. It’s our second time in India and we were waiting from a very long time to come to Mumbai.” Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the event in blue jeans and brown crop top.

Meanwhile, Kevin Richardson stated that the next time "it won't be just two cities, but four, five, and six cities." Iulia Ventur was spotted at the event.

The band is presently on tour in support of their next studio album, DNA. The popular band will play in Mumbai on May 4 before heading to Airia Mall in Gurugram, NCR on May 5. Arpita Khan Sharma was also spotted at the event in white oversized shirt.

Malaika Arora was in a short black dress and was seen enjoying the concert with her besties. She also uploaded some videos on her social media pages.

