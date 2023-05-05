Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Backstreet Boys Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and more attend (Photos)

    First Published May 5, 2023, 9:23 AM IST

    Backstreet Boys performed in Mumbai on Thursday (May 04). The boy band returned to India after a gap of 13 years. Many Bollywood celebs were spotted at the concert with their friends and families. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Backstreet Boys, a popular American boy band, played in Mumbai on Thursday. The five-piece band, which included Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, opened the DNA World Tour event at Jio World Garden with the song "I Wanna Be With You."

     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    They went on to play their classics, including "Backstreet's Back", "I Want It That Way", "The Call", "Get Down", "Incomplete", "As Long As You Love Me", "Drowning", "Don't Go Breaking My Heart", and "Larger Than Life", which enthralled fans of all ages. Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in a red cap and casual outfit.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal was also at the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai. In the middle of the over two hours concert, Nick Carter remarked someone should have warned the band about how hot it is in India.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nick Carter added, ”It is not the weather that is making it hot, it because of all you. We had no idea we had so many BSB fans here, but we now see it and we love it. It’s our second time in India and we were waiting from a very long time to come to Mumbai.” Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the event in blue jeans and brown crop top.

    article_image5

    Meanwhile, Kevin Richardson stated that the next time "it won't be just two cities, but four, five, and six cities." Iulia Ventur was spotted at the event.

    article_image6

    The band is presently on tour in support of their next studio album, DNA. The popular band will play in Mumbai on May 4 before heading to Airia Mall in Gurugram, NCR on May 5. Arpita Khan Sharma was also spotted at the event in white oversized shirt.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was in a short black dress and was seen enjoying the concert with her besties. She also uploaded some videos on her social media pages.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The band's hit songs include "As Long as You Love Me," "Quit Playing Games," "I Want It That Way," and "Incomplete." The band's previous trip to India was 13 years ago. 

     

