Avatar: The Way of Water: James Cameron’s film worldwide box office stands at $1.03 billion

James Cameron’s film Avatar: The Way of Water's worldwide box office stands at $1.03 billion; predicted to earn Rs 100 mn in India soon

On Monday, Avatar: The Way of Water did exceptionally well at the box office. The picture exceeded its Friday revenues on Monday, grossing between Rs 12 crores and Rs 13 crores. As we begin this week, the film is on its way to earning Rs 70 crore.

The box office failure of Rohit Shetty's Bollywood blockbuster Cirkus has also benefited Avatar: The Way of Water. The James Cameron-directed film has been advancing slowly since its December 16 launch. Due to the Christmas holiday, the film, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, also garnered a good alternative weekend.

Also Read: BTS Jin's first video of working in the military sends fans into an emotional breakdown - WATCH

According to Box Office India's trade website, Avatar: The Way of Water might make another Rs 100 million in its second week, breaking a Hollywood record in India.

As of Tuesday, the global box office total for the Avatar sequel was $1.03 billion. James Cameron's epic has surpassed the billion-dollar mark in 14 days, making it the sixth fastest picture to do so.

Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed the $1 billion milestone worldwide, with around $316 million from domestic markets and $714 million from overseas markets. As of Tuesday, the global box office total for the Avatar sequel was $1.03 billion. James Cameron's epic has surpassed the ten-figure mark in 14 days, making it the sixth fastest picture to do so. Back in 2009, the original Avatar was the fastest to achieve a billion dollars, taking only 19 days.

Way of Water is just the fourth film in the post-pandemic era to join the exclusive club. The last three films to achieve so were Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.908 billion), Top Gun: Maverick ($1.489 billion), and Jurassic World: Dominion ($1.001 billion).

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput murder claim: Actor Shekhar Suman reacts and says 'Needs Closure'

Way of Water is predicted to perform well at the box office as the holiday season continues, particularly in western regions where the post-Christmas period is generally a good time for movie theatres. The film will gross $1.30 billion worldwide by New Year's Eve. In January, the picture sees limited competition, which should help with the late legs. If present trends continue, Avatar: The Way of Water will surpass the $2 billion mark by the conclusion of its theatrical run.

The film has also done extraordinarily well in India, grossing Rs. 335 crores. India has regularly been among the top-performing film markets, now ranking sixth, ahead of traditionally larger countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan, Mexico, and Australia. Regarding viewership, India is second only to North America, with approximately 15 million tickets sold to date, exceeding even China.

Also Read: Who was Yuji Nunokawa? Things to know about popular anime series Naruto producer

The following are the top markets for Avatar: Way of Water as of Tuesday:

North America - $315 million

China - $109 million

France - $68 million

South Korea - $57 million

Germany - $47 million

India - $40.50 million

United Kingdom - $37 million

Mexico - $29.50 million

Australia - $25.50 million

Italy - $24 million

Spain - $21.50 million