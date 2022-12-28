Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar: The Way of Water: James Cameron’s film worldwide box office stands at $1.03 billion

    James Cameron’s film Avatar: The Way of Water's worldwide box office stands at $1.03 billion; predicted to earn Rs 100 mn in India soon
     

    Avatar The Way of Water James Cameron film worldwide box office stands at 1.03 billion RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    On Monday, Avatar: The Way of Water did exceptionally well at the box office. The picture exceeded its Friday revenues on Monday, grossing between Rs 12 crores and Rs 13 crores. As we begin this week, the film is on its way to earning Rs 70 crore. 

    The box office failure of Rohit Shetty's Bollywood blockbuster Cirkus has also benefited Avatar: The Way of Water. The James Cameron-directed film has been advancing slowly since its December 16 launch. Due to the Christmas holiday, the film, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, also garnered a good alternative weekend.

    Also Read: BTS Jin's first video of working in the military sends fans into an emotional breakdown - WATCH

    According to Box Office India's trade website, Avatar: The Way of Water might make another Rs 100 million in its second week, breaking a Hollywood record in India.

    As of Tuesday, the global box office total for the Avatar sequel was $1.03 billion. James Cameron's epic has surpassed the billion-dollar mark in 14 days, making it the sixth fastest picture to do so.

    Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed the $1 billion milestone worldwide, with around $316 million from domestic markets and $714 million from overseas markets. As of Tuesday, the global box office total for the Avatar sequel was $1.03 billion. James Cameron's epic has surpassed the ten-figure mark in 14 days, making it the sixth fastest picture to do so. Back in 2009, the original Avatar was the fastest to achieve a billion dollars, taking only 19 days.

    Way of Water is just the fourth film in the post-pandemic era to join the exclusive club. The last three films to achieve so were Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.908 billion), Top Gun: Maverick ($1.489 billion), and Jurassic World: Dominion ($1.001 billion).

    Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput murder claim: Actor Shekhar Suman reacts and says 'Needs Closure'

    Way of Water is predicted to perform well at the box office as the holiday season continues, particularly in western regions where the post-Christmas period is generally a good time for movie theatres. The film will gross $1.30 billion worldwide by New Year's Eve. In January, the picture sees limited competition, which should help with the late legs. If present trends continue, Avatar: The Way of Water will surpass the $2 billion mark by the conclusion of its theatrical run.

    The film has also done extraordinarily well in India, grossing Rs. 335 crores. India has regularly been among the top-performing film markets, now ranking sixth, ahead of traditionally larger countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan, Mexico, and Australia. Regarding viewership, India is second only to North America, with approximately 15 million tickets sold to date, exceeding even China.

    Also Read: Who was Yuji Nunokawa? Things to know about popular anime series Naruto producer

    The following are the top markets for Avatar: Way of Water as of Tuesday:

    North America - $315 million
    China - $109 million
    France - $68 million
    South Korea - $57 million
    Germany - $47 million
    India - $40.50 million
    United Kingdom - $37 million
    Mexico - $29.50 million
    Australia - $25.50 million
    Italy - $24 million
    Spain - $21.50 million

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tunisha Sharma death case: BJP MLA says that late actress's death should, be assessed from Love Jihad angle vma

    Tunisha Sharma death case: BJP MLA says that late actress's death should, be assessed from Love Jihad angle

    Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar's Ex-DGP spills details on the claims of the late actor being murdered vma

    Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar's Ex-DGP spills details on the claims of the late actor being murdered

    BTS Jin's first video of working in the military sends fans into an emotional breakdown - WATCH vma

    BTS Jin's first video of working in the military sends fans into an emotional breakdown - WATCH

    Who was Yuji Nunokawa? Things to know about popular anime series Naruto producer vma

    Who was Yuji Nunokawa? Things to know about popular anime series Naruto producer

    Sushant Singh Rajput murder claim: Actor Shekhar Suman reacts and says 'Needs Closure' RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput murder claim: Actor Shekhar Suman reacts and says 'Needs Closure'

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, reaches hospital to meet ailing mother; check details AJR

    PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, reaches hospital to meet ailing mother; check details

    Tunisha Sharma death case: BJP MLA says that late actress's death should, be assessed from Love Jihad angle vma

    Tunisha Sharma death case: BJP MLA says that late actress's death should, be assessed from Love Jihad angle

    iPhone 15 to Google Pixel Fold more 5 most awaited smartphones of 2023 gcw

    iPhone 15 to Google Pixel Fold & more: 5 most-awaited smartphones of 2023

    17-year-old girl found dead with throat slit in Kerala; youth held AJR

    17-year-old girl found dead with throat slit in Kerala; youth held

    Beware Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving - adt

    Beware, Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon