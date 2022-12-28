Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushant Singh Rajput murder claim: Actor Shekhar Suman reacts and says 'Needs Closure'

    Shekhar Suman has responded to recent disturbing reports that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was killed rather than dying by suicide.

    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death in 2020 caused shockwaves throughout the country. His death was investigated at the time by three agencies: the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Now, over two years after Sushant's death, a hospital employee who assisted with his post-mortem examination at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital has raised concerns about the cause of his death. The actor's apparent suicide was actually a "murder," according to Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary attendant at the hospital.

    Shekhar Suman, who has been at the forefront of the campaign for justice for the late actor, responded to the latest allegations on Twitter. He highlighted how the new information might aid in investigating the death's plot. He encouraged the CBI to pay attention to this fresh lead.

    Also Read: After Sushant Singh Rajput 'murder' claims, Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post; read on

    “In view of Roop Kumar Shah’s sensational statement, regarding SSR’s supposed suicide, we urge the CBI to take cognizance of his revelations immediately. It’s a definite lead that would lead to unraveling of the conspiracy. SSR case needs closure and justice,” tweeted Suman.

    In light of the fresh charges, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti sent a message on Instagram. “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet,” she stated.

    Roopkumar Shah stated earlier this week that he was there at the time of Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and that there were five bodies in the hospital at the time; one of them was a VIP. “When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure,” Roopkumar Shah told a media house.

    Roopkumar alleged that the marks of strangulation he saw on Sushant's body differed from those that appeared due to hanging. Shah also claimed that he told his higher-ups about the marks but was dismissed and was asked to take pics of the body as per their order.

    Also Read: Tunisha Sharma to Jiah Khan, actors who ended life over 'troubled' love affairs

    On June 14, 2020, Sushant was discovered dead in his Bandra residence. The CBI investigating any chances of foul play, previously stated that their analysis was inconclusive.

