    BTS Jin's first video of working in the military sends fans into an emotional breakdown - WATCH

    While global BTS fans have been missing the member. This update will surely bring a smile and also make them emotional. Apparently, BTS member Jin's video, where he is working diligently in the Korean military, is surfacing online. It has sent the World Wide Handsome Jin fandom globally into a mixed meltdown.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    BTS Jin (Kim Seokjin) from the iconic South Korean pop band BTS is the first celebrity to join mandatory military service. Ardent fans noticed that his first photo from the military base has finally surfaced online, which looked like being taken from his identification card. Slowly, netizens can see how Jin's pictures and videos from the military where he is serving in the camera have surfaced.

    A Jungkook fan page took to her official Twitter account and posted the two pictures of Jin. She posted these pictures on December 23, 2022. In her caption, it was clear that this is the first picture of BTS member Jin with enlistment written on the paper.

    Her tweet caption read, "The first military photo of Jin with enlistment: Written on the paper: the eleventh division, The second platoon, Team 5 46 - Kim Seokjin. #SEOKJIN #JIN #KimSeokjin #JINJIN #jinmilitary #WeLoveYouJin #wewillwaitforyoujin #SafeFlightOurAstronaut #WaitingForTheAstronaut."

    In the latest video that surfaced online on Instagram, the eldest BTS member Jin can be seen picking up chairs with his mates in the camp. Though his face is not visible in a black mask, fans can identify him easily. A Jimin fan page posted this video on the Instagram handle on December 24, 2022. His caption for the video read, "This is not a leak video, nor am I invading his privacy. It is a video shared by The Fact Korea on Jin during the Barracks Book Communications & sharing concert held at Shinkyo University. And I am pretty sure Jin is aware of the K-media around him. I Am just happy that he is doing well."

    A fan wrote, "He knew how to fulfill his work and rules laid down by his company. He knew how to enjoy every moment with the BTS family. Now he is fulfilling his duty as a Korean citizen. Although it clearly hurts us, we must be proud of him and each of the boys who, as well as he, put his personal life aside to enlist in the army. We should be extremely proud and support them every day, until they return to their former life. This, like many others, is a stage in his life. They are life experiences. I know that he will know how to comply with everything told by the military to him. He is a great man. He is stronger than many believe. Proud of my brother-in-law. I adore you Jin. Take care." Another fan wrote, "I am so so proud of him. I hope he eats well and take good care of himself. Can't wait for him to come back safely." Another fan shared, "Glad Jin is doing well! Thank you for keeping us updated. Prayers of Strength, Warmth and Love to you all."

