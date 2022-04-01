Meet Malaika Arora's last night date, cute boy in a black tuxedo (Pictures)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Last night, Malaika Arora stunned on the red carpet during a Josh WAKAO event; she was spotted with a cute boy posing for the shutterbugs.

    Malaika Arora, 48, always turns heads when she walks out of her house. Malaika maintains her fashion game on point from airport to gym to party or events, and there is no doubting that the cameras like her. The actress, known for her daring wardrobe choices, was spotted out and about on Thursday evening.
     

    She was spotted at a huge event with numerous other Bollywood celebs, including Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, and others.

    Each of them arrived dressed to the nines. While Harnaaz Sandhu wore an Indo-western ensemble, Malaika drew all eyes with her all-black outfit.
     

    Malaika was photographed wearing a floor-length black figure-hugging gown. She wore her hair in a high ponytail and wore eye-catching makeup. The actress completed her ensemble with a gorgeous silver necklace. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding update comes from mom Neetu Kapoor?

    As soon as she arrived at the event, the cameras began clickety-click But it was her adorable date that drew everyone's attention. As soon as she stepped onto the red carpet, she was greeted by a young child who approached her and shook her hand. "Are you my date tonight?" Malaika asked, the adorable kid said 'yes'. (Watch) Also Read: 5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover

