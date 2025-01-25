Union Pacific Gets Slew Of Price Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Confident

According to The Fly, Raymond James raised the firm's price target on Union Pacific to $285 from $265 while keeping a ‘Strong Buy’ rating on the shares.

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) shares were in the spotlight on Friday after brokerages raised their price targets for the stock.

The brokerage is confident that Union Pacific's renewed focus on driving service quality and growth will lead to a more profitable and reliable network by spinning assets faster and adhering to a tighter transportation plan.

Meanwhile, BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun raised the firm's price target on Union Pacific to $277 from $275 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

The company recently reported upbeat earnings. Earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter (Q4) stood at $2.91 compared to a Wall Street estimate of $2.78.

Total operating revenue declined 1% year-over-year (YoY) to $6.12 billion, slightly lower than an analyst estimate of $6.15 billion. Net income rose 7% YoY to $1.76 billion during the quarter.

The revenue was driven by lower fuel surcharge revenue, unfavorable business mix, and lower other revenue, partially offset by increased volume and core pricing gains.

Following the earnings, Goldman Sachs raised the firm's price target on Union Pacific to $277 from $275 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. Citi, too, raised its price target on the shares to $260 from $254 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating following the Q4 report.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (84/100) accompanied by significant retail chatter.

UNP’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:48 a.m. ET on Jan. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail chatter indicated a positive bias toward the stock.

UNP shares have gained over 9% year-to-date and over 3% over the last year.

