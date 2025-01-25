Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will rain bring back Winter in the city? Check forecast HERE

Despite showing signs of departure in mid-January, winter is making a comeback. Temperatures are expected to drop by up to 4 degrees Celsius. Dry weather is anticipated across South Bengal, with low chances of rain in North Bengal

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 7:23 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 7:23 AM IST

Weather office provides a major update. Winter is returning. Since mid-January, winter has practically been preparing to depart. The winter chill has been gradually decreasing over the past week

article_image2

Now, as it bids farewell, winter is returning. It could get quite cold. The temperature will drop by up to 4 degrees at once

article_image3

Today, Saturday, dry weather will prevail in all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia

article_image4

Similarly, there will be no rain in the districts of North Bengal, namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda

article_image5

Light to moderate rain is expected in Kalimpong and Darjeeling on Tuesday. There will be no rain on Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, the cold may increase

article_image6

Fog will prevail in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur on Saturday morning. A yellow alert has been issued

article_image7

North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Bardhaman, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore will be covered in fog

article_image8

Light to moderate fog will prevail in one or two parts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia today

article_image9

Today's maximum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 16 degrees Celsius

