Rivian Stock Defies Trump’s DoE Loan-Freeze As Volkswagen JV Tech Reportedly Draws Outside Interest: Retail’s Excited

Additionally, Rivian aims to launch hands-free driver-assistance systems later this year and “eyes-off” systems by 2026.

Rivian Stock Defies Trump’s DoE Loan-Freeze As Volkswagen JV Tech Reportedly Draws Outside Interest: Retail’s Excited
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 1:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 1:33 AM IST

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. rose over 3.6% Friday afternoon, trimming weekly losses a bit, as developments around its Volkswagen joint venture (JV) and advanced driver-assistance systems bolstered retail investor sentiment.

According to a Reuters report, Rivian’s JV with Volkswagen is attracting interest from multiple automakers eager to adopt its software and electrical infrastructure. 

Rivian’s Chief Software Officer and JV co-CEO, Wassym Bensaid, shared that many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have expressed interest but declined to name specific parties or offer further details.

Additionally, Rivian aims to launch hands-free driver-assistance systems later this year and “eyes-off” systems by 2026, as revealed by CEO R.J. Scaringe in a separate interview with Reuters. 

Despite the positive developments, Rivian faces potential hurdles as the Trump administration freezes all loans and spending at the Department of Energy (DoE), per a Bloomberg report. 

Previously approved loans under the Biden administration include the $6.6 billion guarantee Rivian secured to support the construction of its Georgia plant.

RIVN sentiment and message volume Jan 24.png RIVN sentiment and message volume Jan 24 as of 2:20 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail traders were ‘bullish,’ focusing on Rivian’s partnerships with Volkswagen and Amazon and hoped for its entry into the S&P 500 index after fourth-quarter earnings next month. 

Some users speculated the stock could more than double or triple in value.

Last week, German media outlet Spiegel reported that Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume indicated an interest in expanding collaboration with Rivian, including potential joint ventures on modules and bundling purchasing volumes.

Rivian's stock has gained over 24% in the past three months, buoyed by improving production figures and resolving supply chain issues. 

However, its year-to-date performance reflects a modest 3% decline.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MicroStrategy May Reportedly Owe Taxes On $19B Unrealized Bitcoin Gains: Retail Shrugs It Off

MicroStrategy May Reportedly Owe Taxes On $19B Unrealized Bitcoin Gains: Retail Shrugs It Off

SMX Stock Surges After Report Highlights Its Proprietary AI Hardware Protection Technology: Retail's Divided

SMX Stock Surges After Report Highlights Its Proprietary AI Hardware Protection Technology: Retail's Divided

Union Pacific Gets Slew Of Price Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Confident

Union Pacific Gets Slew Of Price Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Confident

Trump Coin Continues To Lose Ground As Retail Sentiment Sours: Buterin's Warning Adds To Meme Coin Debate

Trump Coin Continues To Lose Ground As Retail Sentiment Sours: Buterin's Warning Adds To Meme Coin Debate

Chevron Starts Production At Kazakh Oilfield Expansion, But Retail Spooked By Trump's Pledge To Lower Oil Prices

Chevron Starts Production At Kazakh Oilfield Expansion, But Retail Spooked By Trump's Pledge To Lower Oil Prices

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy May Reportedly Owe Taxes On $19B Unrealized Bitcoin Gains: Retail Shrugs It Off

MicroStrategy May Reportedly Owe Taxes On $19B Unrealized Bitcoin Gains: Retail Shrugs It Off

SMX Stock Surges After Report Highlights Its Proprietary AI Hardware Protection Technology: Retail's Divided

SMX Stock Surges After Report Highlights Its Proprietary AI Hardware Protection Technology: Retail's Divided

Union Pacific Gets Slew Of Price Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Confident

Union Pacific Gets Slew Of Price Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Confident

Trump Coin Continues To Lose Ground As Retail Sentiment Sours: Buterin's Warning Adds To Meme Coin Debate

Trump Coin Continues To Lose Ground As Retail Sentiment Sours: Buterin's Warning Adds To Meme Coin Debate

Chevron Starts Production At Kazakh Oilfield Expansion, But Retail Spooked By Trump's Pledge To Lower Oil Prices

Chevron Starts Production At Kazakh Oilfield Expansion, But Retail Spooked By Trump's Pledge To Lower Oil Prices

Recent Videos

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Video Icon
Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Video Icon