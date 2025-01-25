SMX Stock Surges After Report Highlights Its Proprietary AI Hardware Protection Technology: Retail's Divided

According to a Frost & Sullivan report, SMX’s technology combines sub-molecular markings with micro-GPS trackers and blockchain encryption.

First Published Jan 25, 2025, 1:05 AM IST

Shares of SMX (Security Matters) Plc. (SMX) surged over 20% in mid-day trade on Friday, drawing the attention of retail users after a report highlighted its proprietary technology to protect artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Friday’s surge comes two days after the SMX stock price hit an all-time low of $3.90 earlier this week.

According to a Frost & Sullivan report, SMX’s technology combines sub-molecular markings with micro-GPS trackers and blockchain encryption. This allows the company to maintain supply chain integrity, meaning any parts stolen or tampered with can be identified.

Some of the features of SMX’s technology include real-time authentication and pairing each component with a digital twin, which acts as a tracking measure and a fraud prevention technique.

“SMX ensures that chips and components are tamper-resistant, geolocation-restricted, and fully authenticated throughout their lifecycle,” the firm said, adding that it is aiming at the growing demand to secure supply chains at a time when the AI industry is growing at a fast pace.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits was divided, hovering in the ‘neutral’ (45/100) territory despite Friday’s surge.

SMX retail sentiment.jpg SMX sentiment and message volume January 24, 2025, as of 2 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Users on the platform expressed a bullish outlook for the stock, though.

Meanwhile, one user thinks the SMX stock price will touch $27.50 by Wednesday next week.

However, there was some skepticism, too, with one user trying to understand where the bottom of the stock was.

Earlier in December, SMX announced that it had entered into a non-binding agreement with Brazil-based Ybyra Capital for a merger. This is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2025.

SMX’s stock price has fallen over 96% over the past six months and almost 99% over the past year.

The company also implemented a 28.5:1 reverse stock split on Jan. 13, after obtaining shareholder approval in December, in order to be compliant with the Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

