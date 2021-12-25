Athiya Shetty writes an adorable post for father Suniel Shetty on his 30th wedding anniversary

Suniel Shetty marks his 30th wedding anniversary today with his wife, Mana Shetty. Their daughter Athiya Shetty has written an adorable post for her mom and dad. Read about the same right here.

For Suniel Shetty, it is a double celebration as he marks his 30th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife Mana Shetty on the day of Christmas. To mark the special day, the actor had posted a throwback photo where the cute pair was seen in a jolly mood, as the camera captured the both together.

A young Suniel is seen wearing formal black attire and is seen teaming it up with a yellow shirt and formal tie. He is seen completing his look with gelled hair. His wife Mana looked stunning in a blazer look. The actor wrote a caption that read, "Beautiful then …Beautiful now … Beautiful forever …happy happy 30th anniv wifey."

As soon as the photo went online, it became a hit online. Suniel's fans and a lot of stars started reacting to the photo. On one side Tiger Shroff and Yuvika Chaudhary had posted heart emoticons, while on the other side, Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Much love and happiness to both of you @suniel.shetty and Mana!" However, the best reaction came from Suniel and Mana's daughter Athiya Shetty. The young actress could not stop sharing a rare photo of her parents and had written an emotional note for her inspirations. She had wished them a happy anniversary and had said that they were the reason she believed in love, trust, companionship and friendship.

A few days back, Athiya had also spoken about being body shamed at a young age. She had told ETimes that she has fallen into the category of body shaming when she was young. People needed to realise that body shaming is not only associated with being overweight but also being skinny. She has always believed that commenting on someone's weight, appearance or anything that can make them less confident is something that is inappropriate.

