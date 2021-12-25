  • Facebook
    Athiya Shetty writes an adorable post for father Suniel Shetty on his 30th wedding anniversary

    Suniel Shetty marks his 30th wedding anniversary today with his wife, Mana Shetty. Their daughter Athiya Shetty has written an adorable post for her mom and dad. Read about the same right here.    

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 7:43 AM IST
    For Suniel Shetty, it is a double celebration as he marks his 30th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife Mana Shetty on the day of Christmas. To mark the special day, the actor had posted a throwback photo where the cute pair was seen in a jolly mood, as the camera captured the both together.   

    A young Suniel is seen wearing formal black attire and is seen teaming it up with a yellow shirt and formal tie. He is seen completing his look with gelled hair. His wife Mana looked stunning in a blazer look. The actor wrote a caption that read, "Beautiful then …Beautiful now … Beautiful forever …happy happy 30th anniv wifey."

    As soon as the photo went online, it became a hit online. Suniel's fans and a lot of stars started reacting to the photo. On one side Tiger Shroff and Yuvika Chaudhary had posted  heart emoticons, while on the other side, Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Much love and happiness to both of you @suniel.shetty and Mana!" However, the best reaction came from Suniel and Mana's daughter Athiya Shetty. The young actress could not stop sharing a rare photo of her parents and had written an emotional note for her inspirations. She had wished them a happy anniversary and had said that they were the reason she believed in love, trust, companionship and friendship.    

    A few days back, Athiya had also spoken about being body shamed at a young age. She had told ETimes that she has fallen into the category of body shaming when she was young. People needed to realise that body shaming is not only associated with being overweight but also being skinny. She has always believed that commenting on someone's weight, appearance or anything that can make them less confident is something that is inappropriate.  

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 7:43 AM IST
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan; Avengers’ Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022

    Anil Kapoor got slapped by Jackie Shroff 17 times; here's why

    Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know

    Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m fans on Instagram

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Here's how the numbers game plays out in Tests between the two

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan; Avengers’ Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022

    IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha dead

    Anil Kapoor got slapped by Jackie Shroff 17 times; here's why

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

