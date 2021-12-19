Kabir Khan to Suniel Shetty to Diana Penty and more at '83' movie screening in Mumbai

Today, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s 83 movie was screened in Juhu, Mumbai, for Bollywood celebs.

Director Kabir Khan poses for the shutterbugs as he attended his film 83 special screening in Mumbai. Last week, Kabir and his wife Mini Mathur were photographed at the Burj Khalifa to attend 83 event.

Suniel Shetty looked dashing in all black. He was last seen in Mohanlal's ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’.

Diana Penty looked stylish in blue shorts and a matching jacket. She was seen posing for the shutterbugs at the screening.

Tushar Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit and white t-shirt as he attended Bollywood film 83 special screening in Mumbai.

Himesh Reshammiya was snapped with his wife Sonia Kapoor at the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s 83 screening held in Juhu, Mumbai.

Chunky Panday was seen attending Bollywood film 83 special screening in Mumbai. He was seen smiling for the camera.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala was spotted at the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s 83 screening held in Juhu, Mumbai.