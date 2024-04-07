Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Athens International Art Film Festival: Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' wins Best Feature Film

    'Hi Nanna' was released worldwide on December 7, 2023, and garnered positive feedback from critics and audiences alike.

    Athens International Art Film Festival: Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' wins Best Feature Film RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    Director Shouryuv's debut film, 'Hi Nanna', starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, won an award at a film festival. The film was released globally as 'Hi Dad ' and won the Best Feature Film award at the Athens International Art Film Festival in the March edition.

    The post

    The makers of the film took to X to share their excitement and reveal the news.

    Also read: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor takes wife Alia Bhatt on a ride in his new Rs 8 crore Bentley Continental GT

    About 'Hi Nanna'

    'Hi Nanna' was released worldwide on December 7, 2023, and garnered positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. The film, which also stars Kiara Khanna, Shruti Haasan, and Ritika Nayak, follows the narrative of a single father and his love for his daughter. Nani plays Viraj, a photographer who cares for his ailing daughter, Mahi, on his alone, but she is always wondering about her mother, who is not present in their lives. Hi, Nanna is now available on Netflix.

    About Athens International Art Film Festival

    AIMAFF is a monthly film festival. Every month, a film receives the prize for the current month and after the year, the 12 monthly winners compete for the yearly title of Best Film Of The Year.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor takes wife Alia Bhatt on a ride in his new Rs 8 crore Bentley Continental GT RKK

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor takes wife Alia Bhatt on a ride in his new Rs 8 crore Bentley Continental GT

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal to welcome 6 new wild card entries today; Know details rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal to welcome 6 new wild card entries today; Know details

    World Health Day 2024: Role of technological advances for best possible healthcare RBA

    World Health Day 2024: Role of technological advances for best possible healthcare

    Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's kissing scene LEAKED online-WATCH RBA

    Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's kissing scene LEAKED online-WATCH

    Deepika Padukone posts cryptic note amid her pregnancy on 'complaining' and 'praying'; read on RBA

    Deepika Padukone posts cryptic note amid her pregnancy on 'complaining' and 'praying'; read on

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Bomb squad conducts inspections in various locations in Kannur following Panoor bomb blast rkn

    Kerala: Bomb squad conducts inspections in various locations in Kannur following Panoor bomb blast

    Here's why Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao took a divorce RKK

    Here's why Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao took a divorce

    Paid extra 1k for this: Passenger gets broken window seat on Air India flight, airline responds (WATCH) AJR

    'Paid extra 1k for this': Passenger gets broken window seat on Air India flight, airline responds (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-646 April 6 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-646 April 6 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor takes wife Alia Bhatt on a ride in his new Rs 8 crore Bentley Continental GT RKK

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor takes wife Alia Bhatt on a ride in his new Rs 8 crore Bentley Continental GT

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon