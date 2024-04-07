Athens International Art Film Festival: Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' wins Best Feature Film

'Hi Nanna' was released worldwide on December 7, 2023, and garnered positive feedback from critics and audiences alike.

Director Shouryuv's debut film, 'Hi Nanna', starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, won an award at a film festival. The film was released globally as 'Hi Dad ' and won the Best Feature Film award at the Athens International Art Film Festival in the March edition.

The makers of the film took to X to share their excitement and reveal the news.

About 'Hi Nanna'

'Hi Nanna' was released worldwide on December 7, 2023, and garnered positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. The film, which also stars Kiara Khanna, Shruti Haasan, and Ritika Nayak, follows the narrative of a single father and his love for his daughter. Nani plays Viraj, a photographer who cares for his ailing daughter, Mahi, on his alone, but she is always wondering about her mother, who is not present in their lives. Hi, Nanna is now available on Netflix.

About Athens International Art Film Festival

AIMAFF is a monthly film festival. Every month, a film receives the prize for the current month and after the year, the 12 monthly winners compete for the yearly title of Best Film Of The Year.