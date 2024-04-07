WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor takes wife Alia Bhatt on a ride in his new Rs 8 crore Bentley Continental GT

Ranbir Kapoor decided to treat himself to a brand-new Bentley Continental GT and recently, he was spotted cruising the streets of Mumbai, showing off his swanky new ride. Ranbir's Bentley is painted in a beautiful Blue Sapphire color, and it's not clear yet if the actor customized it, but it's very likely. The car has a classic look with two doors and sleek twin headlights. It's reported to cost around Rs 8 crore. Now it was time for his wife Alia Bhatt to take a ride in her husband's new car. In a viral online video, Ranbir took Alia on a ride.

Professional front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster hit film 'Animal'. He is now preparing for Nitesh Tiwar's upcoming film 'Ramayana' where he will play the role of Lord Ram. Although nothing official has been out, someone between Sai Pallavi and Jahnvi Kapoor is likely to play the role of Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol will reportedly play Lord Hanuman.

Meanwhile Alia just finished shooting for the film 'Jigra' and will soon start preparing for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.