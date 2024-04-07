Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor takes wife Alia Bhatt on a ride in his new Rs 8 crore Bentley Continental GT

    In a viral online video, Ranbir Kapoor was seen taking  Alia Bhatt on a ride in his new Blue Sapphire coloured Bentley Continental GT.

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor takes wife Alia Bhatt on a ride in his new Rs 8 crore Bentley Continental GT RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor decided to treat himself to a brand-new Bentley Continental GT and recently, he was spotted cruising the streets of Mumbai, showing off his swanky new ride. Ranbir's Bentley is painted in a beautiful Blue Sapphire color, and it's not clear yet if the actor customized it, but it's very likely. The car has a classic look with two doors and sleek twin headlights. It's reported to cost around Rs 8 crore. Now it was time for his wife Alia Bhatt to take a ride in her husband's new car. In a viral online video, Ranbir took Alia on a ride.

    The video

    Also read: World Health Day 2024: Role of technological advances for best possible healthcare

    Professional front

    Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster hit film 'Animal'. He is now preparing for Nitesh Tiwar's upcoming film 'Ramayana' where he will play the role of Lord Ram. Although nothing official has been out,  someone between Sai Pallavi and Jahnvi Kapoor is likely to play the role of Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol will reportedly play Lord Hanuman. 

    Meanwhile Alia just finished shooting for the film 'Jigra' and will soon start preparing for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. 

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal to welcome 6 new wild card entries today; Know details rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal to welcome 6 new wild card entries today; Know details

    World Health Day 2024: Role of technological advances for best possible healthcare RBA

    World Health Day 2024: Role of technological advances for best possible healthcare

    Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's kissing scene LEAKED online-WATCH RBA

    Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's kissing scene LEAKED online-WATCH

    Deepika Padukone posts cryptic note amid her pregnancy on 'complaining' and 'praying'; read on RBA

    Deepika Padukone posts cryptic note amid her pregnancy on 'complaining' and 'praying'; read on

    Heeramandi Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in saree as she promotes her song Tilasmi Bahein RBA

    ‘Heeramandi’: Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in saree as she promotes her song 'Tilasmi Bahein'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala trio's deaths in Arunachal Pradesh: More evidence linked to black magic found rkn

    Kerala trio's deaths in Arunachal Pradesh: More evidence linked to black magic found

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest sparks nationwide fast; Congregation at Jantar Mantar, Khatkar Kalan AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest sparks nationwide fast; Congregation at Jantar Mantar, Khatkar Kalan

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal to welcome 6 new wild card entries today; Know details rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal to welcome 6 new wild card entries today; Know details

    World Health Day 2024: 10 lifestyle changes to reduce heart disease and boost longevity RBA

    World Health Day 2024: 10 lifestyle changes to reduce heart disease and boost longevity

    World Health Day 2024: Role of technological advances for best possible healthcare RBA

    World Health Day 2024: Role of technological advances for best possible healthcare

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon