Arjun Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora on her 49th birthday; actor shares a romantic photo, say 'Be Mine'

Malaika Arora, who is stunning and turned 48 today, has received a flood of birthday greetings. Arjun Kapoor is one of several people who posted a heartfelt message in support of the birthday girl on social media. Since they started dating four years ago, Malaika and Arjun have shared several love photos on each other's Instagram pages.

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared a mirror picture with his lover Malaika. In the photo, Arjun and Malaika can be seen posing in style. “The Yin to my Yang… Happy Birthday Baby… Just be You, be happy, be mine…"

Earlier this year, on the actor's 37th birthday, Malaika tweeted a happy photo of him along with a lovely video. Arjun was shown in the photo sitting at a dining table, smiling as his eyes were closed. When the candid photo was taken, it appeared like they were having a candlelit meal. Malaika recorded Arjun's response to tasting a mouthful of her food and including it in the video. Malaika filmed Arjun’s reaction to enjoying a bite of her meal. Sharing the post, Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love… may all your wishes and dreams come true… happy birthday @arjunkapoor."

Every time Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora appear together or share their images on social media; the Internet goes crazy. On Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019, when Malaika shared a sweet snapshot of the two on her account, they declared their romance on the Instagram public.

Previously, Malaika Arora was wed to actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan. They split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Arhaan, who is 19 years old, is their child. Malaika Arora frequently visits with Arjun Kapoor to family gatherings at the home of her mother Joyce Arora.