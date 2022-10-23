Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY at 49: On Malaika Arora’s birthday, take a look at 5 CLEAVAGE revealing pics, net worth, and more

    As Malaika Arora turns 49 today, October 23, 2022, here are five really hot and sexy pictures of the diva that show her putting her cleavage on display. Along with this, we also present you information on much she earns as well as her net worth.

    Age is just a number and Malaika Arora proves that right! Even at 49, the actor barely looks her age. Rather, she is a fine example of how to look sexy and hot, even if you are just a year away from hitting the big 50! As the actor celebrates her 49th birthday, the last of her 40s, she continues to set an example for everyone about how to nail fashion in the classiest manner and defy age every single day. Not to forget, she is one of the best fitness inspirations in the country and one of those who endorse yoga, like none other! On the birthday of the diva, here are five cleavage-revealing pictures of the actor along with information on her net worth, how much she charges per item song, and more.

    From the evergreen dance number ‘Chaiyaa Chaiyaa’ to ‘Maahi Ve’ and ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, Malaika Arora is the ‘Dhamaal’ that the Hindi film industry can never stop flaunting. Whether it is about her fashion, fitness, or looks, the actor is one of the finest dancers in the industry and has also very well earned the tag of being Bollywood’s favourite fashionista.

    While Malaika Arora is popularly known for her dance number, she had also acted in several films, including her cameo appearances. One of the most remember roles of Malaika is the one from Sanjay Dutt-starrer EMI which hit the theatres in the year 2008. She has been active in the film industry for decades now, but did you know how much she charged for performing a dance number in a film?

    If media reports are to be believed, Malaika Arora charges somewhere around Rs 1.75 crore for each dance number that she performs in a film. Several actresses in the Hindi film industry, might not even get paid this much for their roles in a film! However, our Malla is quite the favourite of filmmakers, when it comes to showing off some sexy moves in a dance number.

    Apart from acting and dancing, Malaika Arora is also frequently seen as a judge in several reality TV shows such as ‘Nach Baliya’, ‘India’s Got Talent, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, ‘India’s Next Top Model’, ‘India’s Best Dancer’, ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’, and ‘Zara Nach Ke Dikha’. She has got her name enlisted as one of the highest-paid celebrity judges in Indian reality shows.

    Clearly, Malaika Arora has been minting a lot of money, even if you don’t see her that frequently in the movies. And that is the reason why her net worth increased from Rs 75 crore in the year 2021 to Rs 100 crore in 2022, reportedly.

    Meanwhile, on the personal front, Malaika Arora who took a divorce from Arbaaz Khan is presently in a happy and loving relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The mother on one made her relationship official with the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor in the year 2019.

