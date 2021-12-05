  • Facebook
    Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora 'Tougher Taskmaster'; shares some amazing pictures from Maldives

    Check out Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora working out even on their vacation; both share pictures and videos from the island nation.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 6:21 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora give couple goals to their fans and followers during their vacation in Maldives. Not just couple goals, they are also giving travel goals and fitness goals too simultaneously.

    From sharing mouth watery dishes to beautiful beach pictures to workout videos-Malaika and Arjun's social media (Instagram) pages and stories are full of envious posts. Latest, Arjun Kapoor social media post shows that both Malaika and he are cycling while half immersed in a pool.

    In the video, Malaika can be seen in neon green beachwear while Arjun wears shorts. He captioned it as, “When the girlfriend is a tougher taskmaster than your trainer !!!Hey @drewnealpt I’m working out on holiday at the @patinamaldives thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!! 🙄😛💪"

    Also Read: Malaika Arora chills in bikini; Arjun Kapoor enjoys view of Maldives' beach (Pictures)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

    The couple has constantly been sharing their vacay pics with their Instagram family. They shared their morning breakfast at the beach and Malaika flaunted her perfect toned body in bikini. In an attempt to taunt Malaika, a fitness enthusiast and yoga queen, Arjun captioned one of the videos, “Cycling isn’t her expertise. Is it?" On Thursday, Malaika shared sun-kissed selfies in animal print bikini.

    During Diwali, Malaika and Arjun were clicked, walking hand in hand to Anil Kapoor’s house party. Arjun also posted a photo of the lovebirds from the bash wherein they were caught in a candid flash.

    Before Arjun and Malaika, many Bollywood and TV celebrities vacationed in the Maldives. Malaika is currently on the judges’ panel for the second season of India’s Best Dancer and previously a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2.

    On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the film Bhoot Police and will be next shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patan, John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.
     

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 6:21 PM IST
