    Malaika Arora chills in bikini; Arjun Kapoor enjoys view of Maldives' beach (Pictures)

    First Published Dec 3, 2021, 9:28 AM IST
    Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are enjoying Maldives' vacay in style; diva shared a bikini selfie and more

    Malaika Arora chills in bikini; Arjun Kapoor enjoys view of Maldives' beach (Pictures) RCB

    Bollywood's one of the most talked-about couples love to spent time with each others. Post-Covid 19, we have seen Malaika and Arjun going for many vacations and dinner dates. Since last night, Malaika and Arjun are grabbing headlines due to their romantic vacay in the Maldives.
     

    Arjun and Malaika have been entertaining their fans and followers with some beautiful pictures from their holiday in the tropical paradise, and it is taking social media by storm. 
     

    Malaika, on her Insta story, posted a sunkissed selfie wearing a bikini. She also seen enjoying the Maldivian sun while lying on a yacht. The diva had minimal makeup and flaunted her toned beach body. She had her hair tied up in a high bun, a golden necklace and a watch. 
     

    Malaika is grabbing attention as she shared yet another stunning selfie from her beach holiday. On the other hand, Arjun shared a monochrome selfie from his resort and questioned his fans to guess the place. Later, he tagged Patina Maldives hotel in Fari Islands. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more enjoy 'Thanksgiving dinner' (Pictures Inside)

    Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a long time now, and their relationship grows stronger day by day. Many reports suggest that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, have part ways, but it was all false news. It is said that Arjun and Malaika might not celebrate Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 together because of their work commitments. 
     

    Arjun and Malaika’s massive fan following are waiting for the couple to tie the knot soon or get engaged. But there is no confirmation, so guys for now, just enjoy their social media PDAs and their mushy-mushy pictures.
     

