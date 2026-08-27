Arjun Kapoor broke down at his sister Anshula's wedding while remembering their late mother, Mona. He said he believed the rain during the celebration was a sign of their mother's 'tears of happiness' and her blessing for the new couple.

Arjun Kapoor's Emotional Speech for Mother Mona

Actor Arjun Kapoor got emotional while speaking about his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor at his sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding, saying he felt her presence during the celebrations. A month after Anshula married Rohan Thakkar in July, she shared an unseen video from her wedding reception on Instagram. The video shows Arjun speaking on stage about their mother and struggling to hold back his tears.

Speaking about how much Mona would have enjoyed the wedding, Arjun said, "I want to take this moment to speak about our mom. Because she would have loved every single moment over these last few days. She would have loved every ritual..." Arjun then spoke about how their mother would have made sure that everything was done the way Rohan's family wanted. He also remembered how she would have danced, celebrated and personally looked after the guests.

As he spoke about the rain outside, Arjun said he believed Mona was present at the wedding and saw the rain as a sign of her happiness. "I know she is here with us tonight because all this rain outside is her tears of happiness," he said, adding, "It is her blessing, and she is blessing both of you."

Arjun became emotional soon after and broke down on stage. Anshula then walked up to him and hugged her brother. Later in the video, Arjun also spoke about missing Anshula after she moved out of their home. He said he "did not realise how important" she was to him until she was no longer around.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula Kapoor on Her Brother's Emotions

Sharing the video, Anshula recalled the emotions she saw in her brother during the wedding. She wrote, "I've watched this video so many times, and I always end up watching Bhai more than I watch myself. The way he looks at me. The way he tries to hold it together. The pride, the happiness, the tears all of it."

Anshula married Rohan Thakkar on July 6 in Mumbai. She was last seen in the reality show 'The Traitors,' which streamed on Prime Video.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's daughters with his second wife, late actor Sridevi. (ANI)