The sixth and final season of 'Emily in Paris' will premiere on Netflix on December 24. The new season will see Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) travel to Greece and Monaco, facing defining choices about her career, heart, and life in Paris.

The wait for the final chapter of 'Emily in Paris' is getting a little more exciting. According to Variety, Netflix announced that the sixth and final season of the popular series will premiere on December 24, bringing Lily Collins' Emily Cooper back for one last round of romance, work troubles and new adventures.

The streaming platform also shared new pictures from the upcoming season, including a glimpse of Emily's latest trip to Greece. The new season will also take the character to Monaco as she finds herself dealing with changes in both her personal and professional life.

Official Logline for Season 6

As per Variety, the official logline for Season 6 reads, "Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties. But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart and the life she's built in Paris."

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'Emily in Paris' Season 6 Cast

Along with Lily Collins, the final season will feature Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Minnie Driver and Paul Forman, Variety said.

'Emily in Paris' was created by Darren Star, who also serves as an executive producer on the series. Collins is also a producer.

Creator Darren Star on the Final Season

Talking about the final season, Star said he wanted the last chapter to be bigger and take Emily to new places. He also spoke about filming in Greece and the idea of showing audiences different parts of Europe through Emily's journey.

"I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest 'Emily in Paris' experience yet," Star said in a statement per Variety. "We went to multiple locations this season, and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way. That's part of the fantasy of Europe: You're always within reach of another extraordinary place, another culture, another adventure. I wanted the audience to have that vicarious experience of traveling right along with Emily."

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media.

'Emily in Paris' Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on December 24. (ANI)