5 Major WWE Events Where The Rock Must Make His Presence Felt
The Rock's WWE appearances have become rare. From WrestleMania 43 to John Cena's Hall of Fame induction, here are five events that desperately need The Final Boss.
WrestleMania 43 – The Dream Match That Still Haunts Fans
Fans continue clamoring for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania. Every year passes without the dream match materializing. WrestleMania 43 remains a possibility, but the feud shouldn't involve a title. Putting the championship in this matchup would take a massive opportunity away from a full-timer who could benefit from defeating The Tribal Chief.
Reigns should drop the belt to help WWE move forward. However, The Rock is over 50 and focused primarily on his movie career. He'd need an extensive training camp to reach ring shape. Despite these obstacles, WWE will likely still attempt to make this happen in 2027.
John Cena's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
John Cena retired at the end of 2025 but wasn't inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Stephanie McMahon and AJ Styles headlined this year's class instead. If Cena headlines the 2027 class, The Rock must be in attendance.
These two legends produced some of wrestling's biggest showdowns. The Final Boss also played a crucial role in Cena's shocking heel turn in 2025. Their careers have been linked during countless pivotal moments. Rocky would absolutely need to be present to induct or witness his longtime rival and occasional ally join wrestling's immortals.
WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia
Whether or not he competes, The Rock needs to appear at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. The country loves featuring stars from the 1990s and early 2000s. Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H all competed at the first WWE events in the nation.
The Rock has never appeared at a Saudi Arabian event. Some rumors suggest the country is willing to pay him enormous sums for an appearance next year. Wrestling a match at this stage might not deliver the highest quality, but it would generate massive buzz. If he doesn't wrestle, he should at least appear and potentially set up an angle or make a major announcement as a TKO board member.
Second Anniversary Of RAW On Netflix
WWE loaded up the first episode of RAW on Netflix in 2025. Rhea Ripley battled Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. Roman Reigns faced Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. The Rock also appeared live, cutting a promo praising Netflix officials and randomly complimenting Cody Rhodes after tormenting him for a year.
The People's Champion didn't appear on the first anniversary this year. He should definitely show up for the second anniversary. The event will carry major significance, especially with WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia shortly after.
The Rock's Own Hall Of Fame Induction
If John Cena isn't inducted in 2027, then it would make perfect sense to induct The Rock instead. He was a key member of the Nation of Domination and became one of the most successful stars of his generation. Triple H has already been inducted both as a singles star and as a member of D-X.
The Rock is a contemporary of The Game and deserves the same honor. The ceremony could emanate from Saudi Arabia, providing another reason to get him overseas for the weekend. With WWE placing such heavy emphasis on his family through the Bloodline saga, The Final Boss joining the Hall of Fame seems inevitable.
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