Fans continue clamoring for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania. Every year passes without the dream match materializing. WrestleMania 43 remains a possibility, but the feud shouldn't involve a title. Putting the championship in this matchup would take a massive opportunity away from a full-timer who could benefit from defeating The Tribal Chief.

Reigns should drop the belt to help WWE move forward. However, The Rock is over 50 and focused primarily on his movie career. He'd need an extensive training camp to reach ring shape. Despite these obstacles, WWE will likely still attempt to make this happen in 2027.