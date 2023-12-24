Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan wedding to take place at sister Arpita Khan's house? Here's who all arrived so far

    Arbaaz Khan arrived at sister Arpita Khan's house and later, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan was seen in a blue suit. 

    Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan appears to have confirmed his remarriage. He is said to be marrying makeup artist Shura Khan in a private ceremony today, December 24. Although Arbaaz and the Khan family remained tight-lipped about the announcement, Arbaaz appeared at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home for the private nikah ceremony and confirmed the news. The actor, who was previously married to Malaika Arora, was said to be remarrying. 

    Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan arrives at Arpita Khan's house

    Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan was papped outside Arpita Khan's house in a blue suit and white shoes. He waved at the pappazari and smiled. 

    Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan

    56-year-old Arbaaz and 41-year-old Shura Khan met on the set of his upcoming film 'Patna Shukla', which is expected to be released next year. According to Shura's Instagram, she works as a make-up artist for Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani. 

    Arbaaz Khan's previous relationships

    Arbaaz was previously married for 19 years to Malaika Arora. The pair married in 1998 but announced their separation in March 2016 and divorced in May 2017. They have a son together.

    Later in 2019, Arbaaz began dating Giorgia Andriani and he confirmed his relationship with her. However, there were fresh reports that the pair had split up last year. 

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
