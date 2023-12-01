Antony Movie Review: Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan's film is a complete mass-action

The Malayalam movie 'Antony' starring Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Kalyani Priyadarshan was released in theatres today. The film 'Antony' is being produced by Einstein Zach Paul under the banner of Einstein Media.

The Malayalam movie 'Antony' starring Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Kalyani Priyadarshan was released in theatres today (Dec 1). The trailer of the movie was released on November 27. The film 'Antony' is being produced by Einstein Zach Paul under the banner of Einstein Media.

The film unfolds in the imaginary high-range locale of Avaran City, where Anthony enjoys immense popularity among friends and family. Known for his toughness against adversaries, many approach Anthony and his team to exert influence and get things done their way. Those acquainted with Anthony from childhood understand the origins of his rugged demeanor, justifying his actions. As Anthony seeks a replacement for a friend, his life takes unexpected turns. The narrative explores these changes, shedding light on Anthony's character and the events that shape his journey.

The movie features a skilled and experienced crew, with Rajesh Verma as the writer, Ranadive as the cinematographer, Shyam Sasidharan as the editor, and Jakes Bijoy as the music director. Other key members of the production include Deepak Parameswaran as the production controller, Dilip Nath as the art director, Praveen Verma as the costume designer, and Ronex Xavier as the makeup artist.

The distribution responsibilities for 'Antony' are taken up by Appu Pathu Pappu Production House. Sabari is serving as the Public Relations Officer, while marketing planning is being handled by Obscura Entertainment.