Antim: The Final Truth box office day 1 collection opens at ₹4.5 cr amid poor reviews

Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth, with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma released on Friday. The movie was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and has been adapted from the hit Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. Check out the day one box office collection of the film here.



Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth, with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma had released yesterday in the theatres. Aayush plays the role of a gangster in the film. The film received neutral reviews and collected ₹4.25-4.5 crore on its first day as per estimates.

The film came a day afternoon Abraham's highly anticipated movie Satyameva Jayate 2 was released on Thursday. His film also got poor reviews. According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, Antim: The Final Truth had made a collection of 4.25-4.50 crore nett range which is a reasonable collection if the movie gets some growth on Saturday. The report further said that Antim: The Final Truth affected the collections of Satyameva Jayate 2, which was expected, and the movie is down 40-50% with huge falls at bigger multiplexes.

To talk about Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth, the film has been adapted from the hit Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. It showcases the emotional story of Rahul (Aayush Sharma), who is from a small town but ends up becoming one of the leading land mafias in Pune. During his journey to the top of becoming a leader, he breaks the laws and ends up making new enemies and breaking the law.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar really does not set the stage for a rebellious gangster story. One cannot relate with the confusing plot of the story where Rahulya is seen rushing to save his poor dad Satya (Sachin Khedekar), who is beaten by a land mafia man.

The same person had also taken their ancestral land. Rahul is seen as a jobless and hot-headed gangster. Then enters inspector Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan), whose character has a pretty boring personality. He is shown as someone using his brains to clean the city. The movie has been produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. Have you watched the movie? Let us know your views on the same.