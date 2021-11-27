  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Antim: The Final Truth box office day 1 collection opens at ₹4.5 cr amid poor reviews

    Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth, with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma released on Friday. The movie was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and has been adapted from the hit Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. Check out the day one box office collection of the film here.

    Antim The Final truth box office day 1 collection
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 3:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp


    Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth, with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma had released yesterday in the theatres. Aayush plays the role of a gangster in the film. The film received neutral reviews and collected ₹4.25-4.5 crore on its first day as per estimates.

    The film came a day afternoon Abraham's highly anticipated movie Satyameva Jayate 2 was released on Thursday. His film also got poor reviews. According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, Antim: The Final Truth had made a collection of  4.25-4.50 crore nett range which is a reasonable collection if the movie gets some growth on Saturday. The report further said that Antim: The Final Truth affected the collections of Satyameva Jayate 2, which was expected, and the movie is down 40-50% with huge falls at bigger multiplexes.  

    To talk about Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth, the film has been adapted from the hit Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. It showcases the emotional story of Rahul (Aayush Sharma), who is from a small town but ends up becoming one of the leading land mafias in Pune. During his journey to the top of becoming a leader, he breaks the laws and ends up making new enemies and breaking the law.

    Director Mahesh Manjrekar really does not set the stage for a rebellious gangster story. One cannot relate with the confusing plot of the story where Rahulya is seen rushing to save his poor dad Satya (Sachin Khedekar), who is beaten by a land mafia man.

    The same person had also taken their ancestral land. Rahul is seen as a jobless and hot-headed gangster. Then enters inspector Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan), whose character has a pretty boring personality. He is shown as someone using his brains to clean the city. The movie has been produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. Have you watched the movie? Let us know your views on the same.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2021, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15 evicted contestant calls Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal fake for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian calls Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal fake for this reason

    Anil Kapoor looks fit after 'last day of treatment' in Germany [VIDEO] SCJ

    Anil Kapoor looks fit after 'last day of treatment' in Germany [VIDEO]

    Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani shows sexy curves in pink bikini [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani shows sexy curves in pink bikini [PHOTOS]

    Happy birthday Bappi Lahiri: Superhit songs of 'disco king' which you must listen SCJ

    Happy birthday Bappi Lahiri: Superhit songs of 'disco king' which you must listen

    BTS to host first offline concert post two years into pandemic [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    BTS to host first offline concert post two years into pandemic [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Airport: Quarantine, genome sequencing mandatory for South Africa arrivals amid Omicron COVID concerns-dnm

    Mumbai Airport: Quarantine, genome sequencing mandatory for South Africa arrivals amid Omicron COVID concerns

    Chinese media calls out BJP ministers and leaders for Noida Airport tweet featuring Beijing Airport-dnm

    Chinese media calls out BJP ministers and leaders for Noida Airport tweet featuring Beijing Airport

    Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Rahul Vaidya and more, celebs spotted on Saturday SCJ

    Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Rahul Vaidya and more, celebs spotted on Saturday

    Tamil Nadu braces up for more showers as IMD predicts heavy rain till Nov 29, Chennai reports waterlogging-dnm

    Tamil Nadu braces up for more showers as IMD predicts heavy rain till Nov 29, Chennai reports waterlogging

    Former Pakistan legend Inzamam ul haq sparks row claims all was not well between bcci ravi shastri and virat kohli t20 world cup 2021

    Former Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq claims all was NOT well between BCCI, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Manuel Diaz does not agree with SC East Bengals (SCEB) underdog tag against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) - WATCH-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Diaz does not agree with SC East Bengal's underdog tag against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas shares his views on ATK Mohun Banagns ATKMBs derby against SC East Bengal SCEB (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas shares his views on ATKMB's derby against SCEB (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Dheeraj Singh speaks on his achievements, Indian Super League journey and inspires youngsters (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Dheeraj Singh speaks on his achievements, ISL journey and inspires youngsters (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 8): Nerijus Valskis stars as Jamshedpur FC drubs FC Goa 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 8): Nerijus Valskis stars as Jamshedpur FC drubs FC Goa 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following Kerala Blasters' (KBFC) winless starts (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following KBFC's winless starts (WATCH)

    Video Icon