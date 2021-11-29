Antim: The Final Truth box office day 3 worldwide collection: Film earns 24.11 cr worldwide

Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth has been receiving positive views in great numbers all over the world. Since the time the movie was released, it looks like fans have been in love with the movie all because of its dramatic action scenes. It was on Friday when the film opened to huge numbers, as fans filled up theatres in no time. The movie was housefull. To talk about the movie, it is a total action drama film where every scene manages to hook the minds of the audiences. The film has also impressed the critics because of the powerful songs and storyline.

Antrim is touted to be the year's biggest superhit movie. It has been raking colossal numbers at the Box Office. It had made a great opening on Friday and had made a great opening. The film earned 24.11 cr worldwide, and in India, the film amassed a massive 18.61 crores over three days of its running, with 5.03 crores, 6.03 crores and 7.55 crores on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Antrim goes strength to strength with each day passing by. The growth on Day 2 and Day 3 indicates it has a found appreciation, with Maharashtra being the lead despite 50% occupancy.

Talking about the success of the movie, a Zee Studios representative gave a media statement saying that the final truth continues to grow by the day. The box office growth is being witnessed across all regions worldwide, with some circuits reporting 100% growth over the opening day. In some areas, the number of screens has grown since Friday, the day of release. With a strong word of mouth backed by a focused post-release marketing campaign, Antim will be surprising everyone. It looks like the movie will be doing good at the box office as it is still running in the cinema hall. It looks like fans of Salman can't get enough of him.

