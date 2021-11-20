Salman Khan over powers Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth's new song Koi Toh Aaega

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's next song Koi Toh Aaega has been released. After keeping the fans hooked to Bhai Ka Birthday song, the makers have now released the next song.

The makers of Antrim: The Final Truth have released the next new song named Koi Toh Aaega. Antim: The Final Truth is one of the much-awaited movies of Salman's. It is set to release on November 26, 2021. After keeping the fans hooked to Bhai Ka Birthday song, the makers have now released Koi Toh Aaega.

The song showcases Salman as a Sikh police officer fighting the gundas and bringing law and decorum to the area. The energetic track has high octane drama scenes. The song has been composed by KGF fame Ravi Basu, while the lyrics have been written by habbir Ahmed and Basur. Background vocals are by Ravi Basrur and his team.

It was yesterday when the makers had dropped the teaser of the song. It showed Salman in beast mode. Talking about the trailer of the movie it shows Salman in a calm and composed nature with a few action scenes. In Koi Toh Aaega, the actor is seen breaking bones and bashing heads. The song's teaser testifies that the audiences will get to watch high octane drama on the big screen.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana' Antim: The Final Truth has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. To talk about Mahima Makwana, she had started her career as a child artist with popular shows like Mohe Rang De. She is going to make her Bollywood debut with Antim. She has featured in many TV shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, and Shubharambh.

To talk about Aayush, he had done his Bollywood debut with his 2018 movie LoveYatri. On the work front, he will next be seen in alit Butani's Kwatha, which also has Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle. What do you feel about the film?