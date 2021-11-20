  • Facebook
    Salman Khan over powers Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth's new song Koi Toh Aaega

    Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's next song Koi Toh Aaega has been released. After keeping the fans hooked to Bhai Ka Birthday song, the makers have now released the next song. 

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 4:32 PM IST
    The makers of Antrim: The Final Truth have released the next new song named Koi Toh Aaega. Antim: The Final Truth is one of the much-awaited movies of Salman's. It is set to release on November 26, 2021. After keeping the fans hooked to Bhai Ka Birthday song, the makers have now released Koi Toh Aaega.

    The song showcases Salman as a Sikh police officer fighting the gundas and bringing law and decorum to the area. The energetic track has high octane drama scenes. The song has been composed by KGF fame Ravi Basu, while the lyrics have been written by habbir Ahmed and Basur. Background vocals are by Ravi Basrur and his team.

    It was yesterday when the makers had dropped the teaser of the song. It showed Salman in beast mode. Talking about the trailer of the movie it shows Salman in a calm and composed nature with a few action scenes. In Koi Toh Aaega, the actor is seen breaking bones and bashing heads. The song's teaser testifies that the audiences will get to watch high octane drama on the big screen.

    Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana' Antim: The Final Truth has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. To talk about Mahima Makwana, she had started her career as a child artist with popular shows like Mohe Rang De. She is going to make her Bollywood debut with Antim. She has featured in many TV shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, and Shubharambh.

    To talk about Aayush, he had done his Bollywood debut with his 2018 movie LoveYatri. On the work front, he will next be seen in alit Butani's Kwatha, which also has Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle. What do you feel about the film?

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary

    South actress Payal Rajput's boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary

    Chushul councillor to Rajnath: Border villages in China, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh have better facilities

    Odisha unlock: Cinema halls, auditoriums to reopen, cultural gatherings allowed and more; Read details

    South actress Payal Rajput's boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

    Flipkart launches e-pharmacy programme; to deliver medicines, connect with doctors

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)

    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)

