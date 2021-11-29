  • Facebook
    Salman Khan to launch another family member in Bollywood next month? Find out here

    Salman Khan has launched several actors and has played an instrumental role in shaping their careers. The actor had also launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He now has plans to launch another family member of his, someone he is very fond of. Continue reading to know the details.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 1:40 PM IST
    After launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan is yet again ready to launch another family member of his. This time around, it is the big Bollywood debut of his niece, Alizeh. Daughter of Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh has already begun her preparations for her debut in the film industry. Coming from Salman Khan's family, we are clearly expecting a grand launch of the star kid.

    According to a report in Pinkvilla, Alizeh has already begun her preparations for her debut. For over two years, Alizeh had been undergoing acting and dance lessons. And now, Salman Khan and her parents, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri are convinced that Alizeh is ready for her big launch in the industry. Alizeh’s debut film will be launched next month reportedly, under the Salman Khan Productions banner as well as Reel Life Productions, the property of Alizeh’s parents.

    It is a known fact that whenever it is about the launch of a new actor, Salman Khan is always on the top of his game. And when it is the launch of his relative, you expect nothing but grand from him. The ‘Antim’ actor has been taking complete attention in Alizeh’s training over the last couple of years. In fact, Salman who is very fond of all his nieces and nephews has out in more attention in Alizeh’s debut.

    ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha wedding: Actress to become Salman Khan’s khandan’s bahu? She is rumoured to marry THIS guy

    The report said that Salma Khan himself will be making the announcement of his niece’s launch in the industry. There are also reports that say that nothing has been finalised yet – from the director to the cast of the film but would be done early and that too under the supervision of Salman Khan.

    Reports claimed that the film will begin its shooting next year and will be eyeing a release in 2023. Though all details of the films are strictly under the wraps as of now, what is known is that the film may be a romantic drama.

    ALSO READ: Antim actor Salman Khan reveals THIS chartbuster song of his was REJECTED for six years by music labels

    Alizeh had grabbed the attention when she walked for her aunt, Seema Khan’s clothing line collection, a couple of years ago. There were rumours in the past that filmmaker Sooraj Badjatiya, who is also a very close friend of Salman Khan, was initially expected to launch Alizeh in the son’s directorial debut film. However, nothing constructive happened on it, and now Salman Khan himself will be launching Alizeh.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 1:40 PM IST
