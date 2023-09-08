Ankita Lokhande spills beans on pregnancy rumours, says morphed pictures with baby bump been shared online

Pregnancy rumours about Ankita Lokhande frequently hit the news. Internet users have also questioned whether the actress is expecting her first child with her husband Vicky Jain in light of some of the actress' popular photographs. The actress from Pavitra Rishta has now made it clear that she isn't expecting a child. “I don’t think I’m the only one who goes through this. First, when you are not single, you are constantly asked Shaadi horahi, Kab horahi hai or ho chuki hai. Then once you get married baccha horaha hai, nahi horaha Yaa ho chuka hai or you are pregnant, these things are constantly being written and asked. There are also questions like divorce bhi ho sakta hai, I think ye media mein chalta rehta hai." she said in an interview with E-Times.

The actress went on to say that she is not bothered by these rumours. She stated that she enjoys looking at modified images of herself with a baby bump that have been circulated online. I'm not bothered at all. I'm not interested in these rumours. I frequently come across memes about me. I don't pay it much mind, but there are photos of myself with a baby bump on YouTube and other media. YouTube par Main dekhti hoon mere pictures The baby bump is there, as you can see... Sacchi main inke paas koi kaam nahi hai mujhe hassi aati hai... (I laugh over the photos that these people have no work) They are just doing a timepass by making such photos," the actress added

"I don't have any plans. Whether it's my work, my wedding, or having a child, whenever it has to happen, it will happen. Joh jab upar waale ki Marzi hoti hai Woh ho he jaata hai. My biological clock is unimportant to me; jab jisko aana hoga aajayega. Ankita said, "Koi rok nahi sakta bus Bhagwan ki wish honi chahiye." Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande got married in December 2021. Last year, the couple took part in the reality competition "Smart Jodi," and they won. They are reportedly taking part in Bigg Boss 17 right now.

