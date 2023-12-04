Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Animal': Will Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer release on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release on Netflix in early 2024. The intense drama, lauded for its complex relationships and Bobby Deol's comeback, has fans eagerly awaiting the OTT debut

    Animal Will Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    'Animal,' the latest cinematic venture directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has taken the box office by storm, becoming the current talk of the town. Featuring a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others in significant roles, the film has not only captivated audiences with its characters and scenes but has also left fans eagerly anticipating its release on the OTT platform.

    The much-anticipated 'Animal' is set to make its OTT debut in early 2024, and according to a report by India Today, the official streaming rights have been secured by OTT giant Netflix. The streaming version of the highly intense drama will not only showcase the theatrical release but will also include some modified scenes, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Despite the excitement, fans are still awaiting further details regarding the runtime and the specific release date on the OTT platform. Netflix India's official Instagram page has added fuel to the excitement by sharing captivating pictures of Ranbir Kapoor on the release day of "Animal." The post was playfully captioned, "Just Ranbir Kapoor gazing into your eyes, that's the post. You're welcome."

    The internet buzzed with speculation as fans flooded the comments section, expressing their anticipation for "Animal" to be available on Netflix. Comments ranged from excited affirmations like "ANIMAL ON NETFLIX YUP" to eager requests urging Netflix to upload the movie promptly.

    Directed, written, and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Animal" explores a complex father-son relationship portrayed by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively. Bobby Deol's role as the antagonist, Abrar Haque, has garnered praise for his powerful comeback to the silver screen under Vanga's directorial vision.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan clinches gold at Taekondo; Rani Mukherji presents medals [PICTURES]

    Released in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam—on December 1, "Animal" has seen enthusiastic fans flocking to theaters from the first day of its release to witness their favorite stars on the big screen. The film's high anticipation, stellar cast, and intriguing storyline have undoubtedly contributed to its roaring success at the box office. As fans await the OTT release, "Animal" continues to be a dominant force in the world of Indian cinema.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal spill marriage beans on the 'Kouch'; Read more

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

    AskSrk Session: Shah Rukh Khan talks about his movie Dunki, parents, favourite Punjabi dish and more RBA

    #AskSrk Session: Shah Rukh Khan talks about his movie Dunki, parents, favourite Punjabi dish and more

    Animal Swanand Kirkire criticizes Ranbir Kapoor's film, says "Indian cinema is being embarrassed..." SHG

    'Animal': Swanand Kirkire criticizes Ranbir Kapoor's film, says "Indian cinema is being embarrassed..."

    Theatre Owners Association imposes ban on actor-director Renji Panicker's movies rkn

    Theatre Owners Association imposes ban on actor-director Renji Panicker's movies

    Watch: Here's why Deepika Padukone apologized to 'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X RKK

    Watch: Here's why Deepika Padukone apologized to 'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa hot photos: OnlyFans model flaunts her bikini body in these 9 pictures RBA

    Mia Khalifa hot photos: OnlyFans model flaunts her bikini body in these 9 pictures

    Viral Video: Newly elected BJP MLA Swami Balmukund Acharya orders removal of non-veg shops in Hawa Mahal snt

    Viral Video: Newly elected BJP MLA Swami Balmukund Acharya orders removal of non-veg shops in Hawa Mahal

    7 symptoms and signs of having appendicitis rkn

    7 symptoms and signs of having appendicitis

    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and director Atlee visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

    Eat Pray, Love to Cast Away: 7 movies that promote Solitude ATG

    Eat, Pray, Love to Cast Away: 7 movies that promote Solitude

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon