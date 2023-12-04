'Animal': Will Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer release on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release on Netflix in early 2024. The intense drama, lauded for its complex relationships and Bobby Deol's comeback, has fans eagerly awaiting the OTT debut

'Animal,' the latest cinematic venture directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has taken the box office by storm, becoming the current talk of the town. Featuring a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others in significant roles, the film has not only captivated audiences with its characters and scenes but has also left fans eagerly anticipating its release on the OTT platform.

The much-anticipated 'Animal' is set to make its OTT debut in early 2024, and according to a report by India Today, the official streaming rights have been secured by OTT giant Netflix. The streaming version of the highly intense drama will not only showcase the theatrical release but will also include some modified scenes, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Despite the excitement, fans are still awaiting further details regarding the runtime and the specific release date on the OTT platform. Netflix India's official Instagram page has added fuel to the excitement by sharing captivating pictures of Ranbir Kapoor on the release day of "Animal." The post was playfully captioned, "Just Ranbir Kapoor gazing into your eyes, that's the post. You're welcome."

The internet buzzed with speculation as fans flooded the comments section, expressing their anticipation for "Animal" to be available on Netflix. Comments ranged from excited affirmations like "ANIMAL ON NETFLIX YUP" to eager requests urging Netflix to upload the movie promptly.

Directed, written, and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Animal" explores a complex father-son relationship portrayed by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively. Bobby Deol's role as the antagonist, Abrar Haque, has garnered praise for his powerful comeback to the silver screen under Vanga's directorial vision.

Released in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam—on December 1, "Animal" has seen enthusiastic fans flocking to theaters from the first day of its release to witness their favorite stars on the big screen. The film's high anticipation, stellar cast, and intriguing storyline have undoubtedly contributed to its roaring success at the box office. As fans await the OTT release, "Animal" continues to be a dominant force in the world of Indian cinema.

