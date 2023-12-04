Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal spill marriage beans on the 'Kouch'; Read more

This week, the iconic couch of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan, is set to make a dazzling return for its seventh episode of the season. Hosted by Karan Johar and available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, the latest season promises even more riveting, candid, and unrestrained conversations with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

In the upcoming episode, the dynamic duo of Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal will grace the couch. This pairing is particularly special as the two had previously shared screen space in Lust Stories (2018), part of Karan Johar's anthology that explores various facets of modern relationships. A newly released promo gives a sneak peek into the camaraderie between Karan, Kiara, and Vicky, showcasing a lively and entertaining exchange.

During the episode, Karan Johar playfully reminisces about the last time Vicky Kaushal appeared on the show alongside Kiara's now-husband, Sidharth Malhotra. Karan mentions, "The last time I interviewed Vicky, he was with your husband." In response, Kiara, blushing, reveals, "When Sid came for that episode, we had just returned from Rome, where he proposed to me." Vicky adds humorously, "He played it really well." The chemistry and banter between the trio promise an episode filled with laughter and revelations.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who starred together in Shershaah (2021), kickstarted 2023 with a joyous celebration of their love. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer surrounded by close family and friends in March. Their love story began at the wrap-up party of Kiara's Lust Stories (2018), but it was during the filming of Shershaah that they embarked on their romantic journey.

In a recent episode featuring Sidharth Malhotra, the actor shared insights into his married life. Reflecting on his journey in Mumbai, he expressed, "I came to Bombay about 16 years ago, and I lived by myself for the initial years with friends. I shared rooms and apartments, and now I have this one person I have dated, and obviously, there is so much love. I feel more responsible now; I feel like I have another person I have to take care of."