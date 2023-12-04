Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan clinches gold at Taekondo; Rani Mukherji presents medals [PICTURES]

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji celebrated their children's success at a taekwondo competition in Mumbai. Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena, won a gold medal, with Rani's daughter Adira also participating

    Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan clinches gold at Taekondo; Rani Mukherji presents medals [PICTURES] ATG
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji, two Bollywood leading ladies, shared a heartwarming moment as they attended a taekwondo annual competition in Mumbai. The event was not only a display of martial arts skills but also a proud moment for the star mothers as they cheered on their kids.

    In a delightful turn of events, Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan, emerged victorious at the taekwondo tournament, clinching a gold medal. The joyous occasion was captured in candid photographs that surfaced online, showcasing Taimur proudly wearing his medal while his beaming mother, Kareena, stood beside him.

    Rani Mukerji was also present at the event, reveling in the accomplishments of her daughter, Adira, who is actively participating in taekwondo classes. During a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Rani shared insights into her parenting choices, mentioning that she and husband Aditya Chopra have consciously decided to shield Adira from public attention. This includes avoiding paparazzi photographs to ensure Adira's school experience remains normal and without any undue privileges.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal spill marriage beans on the 'Kouch'; Read more

    The event wasn't just about the children; it also saw a delightful reunion between Kareena and Rani, who have previously shared the screen in Bollywood films like "Mujhse Dosti Karoge!," "Talaash," and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." The two actors, radiating warmth and joy, posed for pictures alongside Kiran, the Director of Kiran’s Taekwondo Training Academy (KTTA), where the competition took place.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by kiran u (@care141)

    Both Kareena and Rani opted for casual yet stylish attire for the occasion. Kareena donned a white top paired with striped pants, while Rani looked chic in a red t-shirt and blue denim. The camaraderie between the two actors added an extra layer of charm to the event, celebrating not only the achievements of their children but also the enduring bond forged over years of friendship and collaboration in the film industry.

    ALSO READ: 'The Archies': Here's what Suhana Khan complained to father Shah Rukh Khan about choreographer Ganesh Hegde

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
