Capital One Stock On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Retail’s Optimistic

The lender’s fourth-quarter net interest margin fell eight basis points to 7.03% compared with the previous quarter.

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 7:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 7:28 PM IST

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) drew retail attention on Wednesday after topping Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit.

On Tuesday, the company reported an adjusted net income of $3.09 per share, compared with the average analysts’ estimate of $2.80 per share, according to Koyfin data.

Its fourth-quarter revenue of $10.19 billion fell slightly short of the market estimates.

The company said its net interest income (NII) rose 8% to $8.10 billion compared to last year, helped by a rise in credit card period-end loans.

“Our fourth quarter results included steady top-line growth in our domestic card business, strong originations and a return to loan growth in our auto business, and stable credit results across our businesses,” said CEO Richard D. Fairbank.

The company, which held about $362.7 billion in deposits as of Dec. 31, said that the interest-bearing deposits rate paid fell by 18 basis points to 3.45% sequentially.

However, its fourth-quarter net interest margin fell eight basis points to 7.03% compared with the previous quarter.

The Mclean, Virginia-based company said its provision for credit losses rose by $160 million to $2.6 billion, sequentially.

Capital One’s shares were down 0.4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

Retail chatter on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (75/100) territory from ‘bullish’(56/100) a day ago, while retail chatter soared to ‘extremely high.’

COF’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:28 a.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits COF’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:28 a.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user expected that stock to hit a fresh all-time high.

However, some users thought the fourth-quarter results were not good enough for the stock to remain at an all-time high.

Capital One was sued by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) last week. It alleged that the company cheated millions of consumers out of more than $2 billion in interest.

The firm had denied the claims.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 8.1%.

