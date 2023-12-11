'Animal': Triptii Dimri on receiving appreciation from fans, "I am getting sleepless nights"

Triptii Dimri, following the success of "Animal," expresses gratitude for the immense love received in a heartfelt conversation. She reveals her phone constantly rings with affectionate messages, creating sleepless nights of excitement.

Triptii Dimri has been generating significant buzz following the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film "Animal," where her on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor has captivated audiences. Since the movie's debut, the actress has witnessed a substantial surge in her fan base, with her follower count skyrocketing and her DMs filled with appreciation messages from fans.

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Triptii Dimri shared her thoughts on the overwhelming outpour of love she has received. She said "I’ve been getting a lot of love from people, which is always special a beautiful feeling." She revealed that her phone has been incessantly ringing, and the excitement of going through heartfelt messages has resulted in sleepless nights. Triptii added, “So, all is all good. I’m getting a lot of love which is always a good feeling,” she added.

During the interview, Triptii Dimri took a moment to commend her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, acknowledging his dedication and honesty towards his craft. She said, " “Whichever film you watch of his, he’s too good, and that is something I want to crack also as an actor—that whatever you do is good. So, it was amazing.” Triptii also praised Rashmika Mandanna, her co-star in "Animal," describing her as the "sweetest person" who made her feel genuinely welcomed on set.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Animal" enjoyed a global theatrical release on December 1, 2023, featuring a stellar cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and other notable actors. The film delves into the complexities of an unstable father-son relationship, achieving an impressive milestone by surpassing the Rs 600 crore mark in global box office earnings.

Triptii Dimri marked her entry into acting in 2017 with "Poster Boys," but it was her breakthrough performance in the romantic drama "Laila Majnu" that garnered attention. However, it was her role in the Netflix original film "Bulbbul" in 2020 that truly catapulted her into widespread recognition. More recently, she graced the screen in "Qala," alongside Babil Khan. Triptii's upcoming ventures include the highly anticipated Dharma Productions film "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam," where she shares screen space with Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, she is set to captivate audiences in "Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video," starring alongside Rajkummar Rao.

