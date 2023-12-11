Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Animal': Triptii Dimri on receiving appreciation from fans, "I am getting sleepless nights"

    Triptii Dimri, following the success of "Animal," expresses gratitude for the immense love received in a heartfelt conversation. She reveals her phone constantly rings with affectionate messages, creating sleepless nights of excitement.

    Animal Triptii Dimri on receiving appreciation from fans, "I am getting sleepless nights" SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    Triptii Dimri has been generating significant buzz following the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film "Animal," where her on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor has captivated audiences. Since the movie's debut, the actress has witnessed a substantial surge in her fan base, with her follower count skyrocketing and her DMs filled with appreciation messages from fans.

    In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Triptii Dimri shared her thoughts on the overwhelming outpour of love she has received. She said "I’ve been getting a lot of love from people, which is always special a beautiful feeling."  She revealed that her phone has been incessantly ringing, and the excitement of going through heartfelt messages has resulted in sleepless nights. Triptii added, “So, all is all good. I’m getting a lot of love which is always a good feeling,” she added.

    During the interview, Triptii Dimri took a moment to commend her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, acknowledging his dedication and honesty towards his craft. She said, " “Whichever film you watch of his, he’s too good, and that is something I want to crack also as an actor—that whatever you do is good. So, it was amazing.” Triptii also praised Rashmika Mandanna, her co-star in "Animal," describing her as the "sweetest person" who made her feel genuinely welcomed on set.

    Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Animal" enjoyed a global theatrical release on December 1, 2023, featuring a stellar cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and other notable actors. The film delves into the complexities of an unstable father-son relationship, achieving an impressive milestone by surpassing the Rs 600 crore mark in global box office earnings.

    Triptii Dimri marked her entry into acting in 2017 with "Poster Boys," but it was her breakthrough performance in the romantic drama "Laila Majnu" that garnered attention. However, it was her role in the Netflix original film "Bulbbul" in 2020 that truly catapulted her into widespread recognition. More recently, she graced the screen in "Qala," alongside Babil Khan. Triptii's upcoming ventures include the highly anticipated Dharma Productions film "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam," where she shares screen space with Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, she is set to captivate audiences in "Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video," starring alongside Rajkummar Rao.

    ALSO READ: 'Animal': Tripti Dimri shares parents' response to intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor - "You shouldn’t have.."

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday Special: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva RBA

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie' RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie'

    BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.." SHG

    BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.."

    Koffee With Karan 8 Arjun Kapoor says Aditya Roy Kapur would do Aashiqui with Shraddha Kapoor Ananya Panday in lift RBA

    Koffee With Karan 8: Arjun Kapoor says Aditya Roy Kapur would do ‘Aashiqui’ with Shraddha-Ananya in lift

    Kantara Chapter 1': Is Rishab Shetty's character inspired by Lord Parshuram? Details here SHG

    'Kantara Chapter 1': Is Rishab Shetty's character inspired by Lord Parshuram? Details here

    Recent Stories

    cricket Aaron Finch hails Ravi Shastri as 'King of commentary' during Big Bash clash (WATCH) osf

    Aaron Finch hails Ravi Shastri as 'King of commentary' during Big Bash clash (WATCH)

    WhatsApp to soon allow travellers to book bus tickets in Delhi Here is how you can do it gcw

    WhatsApp to soon allow travellers to book bus tickets in Delhi; Here's how you can access it

    Gameskraft Prithvi Raj Singh honoured with prestigious Champions of Change Karnataka Award

    Gameskraft Prithvi Raj Singh honoured with prestigious Champions of Change Karnataka Award

    Coca Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon Dou Report gcw

    Coca-Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon-Dou: Report

    7 post-wedding skincare tips to retain glowing, healthy skin RKK

    7 post-wedding skincare tips to retain glowing, healthy skin

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon