    'Animal': Tripti Dimri shares parents' response to intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor - "You shouldn’t have.."

    Tripti Dimri discusses shooting intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in "Animal" and her parents' reaction. She articulates how director Sandeep Reddy Vanga played a crucial role in ensuring her comfort during the filming process.

    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Tripti Dimri, renowned for her significant yet compact role in the much-discussed film "Animal" alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Zoya in the movie. In a recent interview, Tripti delved into the nuances of shooting intimate scenes with Ranbir and shared insights into her parents' reaction upon witnessing these sequences on screen, revealing that it took them some time to digest the content.

    In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama Tripti Dimri revealed, "My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it. It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn’t have done that but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.’ And I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that."

    In a prior conversation with E Times, Tripti disclosed the meticulous measures taken during the filming of intimate scenes in "Animal." The film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, reportedly ensured a closed set, allowing only Tripti, Ranbir, himself, and the cinematographer to be present. Tripti revealing that she was comfortable during the process said, " “Every five minutes, they were asking me, ‘Are you okay? Is there something you want?'"

    Notwithstanding the film's criticism for allegedly glorifying toxic masculinity, "Animal" continues to thrive at the box office. As of Saturday, the movie has amassed a staggering domestic collection of Rs 398.53 crore, and on a global scale, it has surpassed the remarkable milestone of Rs 600 crore.

    ALSO READ: 'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 700 crore, surpasses 'Pathaan', 'Jawan'

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
