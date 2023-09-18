Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's teaser of his upoming mass entertainer to release on his birthday; know details

    The release date for the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming mass entertainer 'Animal' has finally been announced by the film's producers after much anticipation.
     

    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2023. The public was hungry for the movie's teaser and as per sources and hints, reports were doing the rounds that it would be released near the end of September, on September 28, Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. According to a recent update, it has been confirmed that the teaser will actually be released on September 28.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on his X(formerly Twitter) handle, “RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ TEASER DROPS ON 28 SEPT… Team #Animal will unveil #AnimalTeaser on 28 Sept 2023 [#RanbirKapoor’s birthday]… Directed by #SandeepReddyVanga, the film arrives in *cinemas* on 1 Dec 2023. Will release in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayalam. #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec." This was further shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director, on his social media handles.

    The movie's producer, Bhushan Kumar, has stated his belief that it has the potential to be a huge box office success due to its excellent cast and superior cinematography in an interview. In response to a question about whether Animal's teaser would be released on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, as is typical for many South Indian films, Bhushan Kumar hinted subtly that fans should definitely expect it. After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Animal will be Ranbir Kapoor's second film of the year. He will be 41 this year.

    Bhushan Kumar said in the interview, “We are very very excited and more than me, the audience is excited for it. This film has everything. It is a full-on entertainer. It is a proper pan-India, pan-world film where there is drama, there’s action, there’s the story, there’s mind-blowing, never before performance by Ranbir Kapoor; Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and everybody else has done brilliant performances in this so obviously you are excited about this. And today if you are excited and the public is equally excited, numbers are very sure." He revealed during the conversation that Hansal Mehta is directing a musical play and a biography of the renowned Saroj Khan. 

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
