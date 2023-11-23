Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's film receives 'A' certificate; here's the run time for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial

Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film, 'Animal', is gearing up for its theatrical release on December 1, generating immense excitement among fans. In anticipation of its premiere, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the movie an 'A' certificate. Adding to the anticipation, the disclosed runtime of the film extends beyond 3 hours, clocking in at 3 hours and 21 minutes. The cinematic venture, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring stellar performances by Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, delves into the complex dynamics of the father-son relationship portrayed by Ranbir and Anil's characters.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his official Twitter account to share the news about the 'A' certificate from CBFC and the extended runtime of 'Animal'. Vanga, known for his previous directorial venture 'Kabir Singh', is making his second foray into Bollywood with 'Animal'.

Originally scheduled for an August release, 'Animal' faced scheduling conflicts with other prominent films like Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2', and Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'. Consequently, the director opted to postpone the release date to avoid clashes and ensure the film's individual prominence in the competitive cinematic landscape.

Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Balbir Singh, Ranbir Kapoor's father in the film, contributing to the exploration of the nuanced father-son dynamic. Rashmika Mandanna steps into the character of Geetanjali, Ranbir's love interest, while Bobby Deol embraces the role of the antagonist, adding an extra layer of intensity to the storyline.

As 'Animal' prepares to hit the theaters on December 1, it is set to clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur', promising an intense cinematic face-off between the two much-anticipated releases. The film's intriguing narrative, coupled with a stellar cast and the director's proven track record, positions 'Animal' as a compelling cinematic spectacle that has fans eagerly counting down the days until its theatrical unveiling.

