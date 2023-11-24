Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    All Living Things Environmental Film Festival: Alia Bhatt aims to bring sustainability, storytelling together

    All Living Things Environmental Film Festival has partnered with Alia Bhatt's production company Eternal Sunshine Productions and named her the ambassador of the festival.

    All Living Things Environmental Film Festival: Alia Bhatt aims to bring sustainability, storytelling together
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    All Living Things Environmental Film Festival, India's largest environmental film festival has partnered with Alia Bhatt's production company Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia Bhatt will provide her support as the festival's ambassador in bringing sustainability and storytelling together. The festival is currently in its fourth year and is dedicated to harnessing the power of cinema to address serious environmental challenges. It will take place from December 1 to 10.

    Alia Bhatt on being part of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023

    Alia said, "It is such an honor to be associated with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023. Cinema is more than simply a source of entertainment; it's a strong instrument for starting important conversations, and the festival is an excellent example of this. Our goal as Eternal Sunshine Productions is to produce tales that stimulate thought or change in whichever way we can, and it's an honor for us to be supporting a festival that aims to tell strong stories while being environmentally conscientious and creating significant change. As a young production firm, this will be an invaluable learning experience and a crucial step toward realizing this vision."

    Alia's production house

    Eternal Sunshine Productions was founded by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt to present stories that are relevant, spark conversations, and connect with a bigger demographic. ALT EFF shares this ambition, using film to reach people around the country and spark debate on important issues. This year, the ALT EFF is expected to have an even bigger impact, with screenings scheduled in over 20 cities throughout India, featuring films from 50 nations.

    Alia's social involvement 

    Alia Bhatt, known for her conscientious approach and engagement with social and environmental problems, is an obvious candidate for the role of 'champion' for the festival and everything it represents. Her commitment to leveraging her powerful platform for good matches perfectly with ALT EFF's aim to raise awareness and create conversation about climate change, sustainability, and the environment.

    About All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023

    The festival strives to engage a diverse audience by stimulating conversation and raising awareness of environmental issues that require everyone's attention. The relationship between Eternal Sunshine Productions and ALT EFF promises to be a vibrant one that will boost the festival's message and reach.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
