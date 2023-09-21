Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt wishes father Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday; pens down lovely note for her 'wise man'

    Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his 75th birthday, receiving warm wishes, including a heartfelt message and childhood photos from daughter Alia Bhatt

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his 75th birthday on September 20, and he received warm birthday wishes from his fans, Bollywood celebrities, and family members. His daughter, the National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt, also took to social media to express her love and wish him a happy birthday. She shared a heartwarming post along with a childhood picture of herself with her father.

    In her Instagram post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "to the moon and back.. love you papa.. happy birthday my wise man." She accompanied her heartfelt message with two photos. The first picture featured a young Alia posing cutely while her father, Mahesh Bhatt, held her from behind. The second photo showed the actress standing alongside her father with a moon in the background.

    Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for the renowned director, along with red heart and heart-eyes emojis, showing their appreciation for the sweet father-daughter pictures.

    Mahesh Bhatt expressed his pride and joy when his daughter, Alia Bhatt, won the Best Actress award for her role in "Gangubai Kathiawadi." It was her first National Award, and he remarked, "Overflowing with pride and joy as I watch my child win the national award for Best Actress for Gangubai. Her dedication and talent have made this dream a reality, and our entire family’s hearts couldn’t be happier."

    Mahesh Bhatt is well-known for his contributions to Hindi cinema. His film "Saaransh" (1984) was screened at the 14th Moscow International Film Festival and became India's official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film that year. Additionally, in 1987, he ventured into film production with the movie "Kabzaa," produced under the banner of Vishesh Films, in collaboration with his brother Mukesh Bhatt.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha wedding: Food menu revealed; Read to know more

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
