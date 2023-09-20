Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha wedding: Food menu revealed; Read to know more

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's upcoming wedding in Udaipur, featuring a pearl-white theme, traditional ceremonies, and a star-studded guest list, is set to be a grand and unforgettable event on September 24th, followed by a reception in Chandigarh on September 30th

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are all set to embark on their journey of matrimony. The couple, engaged since May, is ready to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in the picturesque city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. With speculations and excitement building up, here is an in-depth report covering the key details of this high-profile wedding.

Wedding Date: The pre-wedding festivities kicked off in Delhi earlier this week, and the couple, along with their families, is expected to head to Udaipur for the main celebrations. According to reports from India Today, additional pre-wedding rituals are scheduled for September 23, leading up to the main wedding ceremony, which is set to take place on September 24.

Wedding Venue: After an extensive search for the perfect destination, Parineeti and Raghav have chosen Udaipur, Rajasthan, as the backdrop for their two-day extravaganza. The wedding events will unfold at two luxurious venues, namely The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace, with the primary ceremony happening at the former.

Pre-Wedding Festivities: The pre-wedding celebrations in Delhi are said to include traditional ceremonies like Ardas and Kirtan, with a touch of fun as both families engage in a friendly game of cricket. Recent pictures of the couple seeking blessings at a Gurudwara have surfaced, adding to the excitement. In Udaipur, the pre-wedding festivities will feature Parineeti's Choora ceremony, a welcoming luncheon for guests, and an evening soiree with a nostalgic 'Let's party like it's the 90s' theme.

Wedding Day Schedule: The wedding invitation has revealed a detailed itinerary for the main day. On September 24, the festivities will begin with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, commencing at 1 p.m. themed as 'Threads of Blessings.' Subsequently, the lively Baraat procession will set off at 2 p.m., making its way to the main venue. The Jaimala ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 pm, followed by the sacred Pheras at 4 pm, and concluding with the heartfelt Vidai at 6:30 pm. To cap off this memorable day, a grand reception gala, themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be hosted at 8:30 pm.

Wedding Theme and Outfits: The chosen theme for the main wedding is 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' This elegant theme hints at a predominant white color scheme in the decorations. It is expected that both the bride and groom will incorporate pearls and whites into their attire. Notably, for their engagement, Parineeti and Raghav donned stunning white ensembles designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, and it is likely that the celebrated designer will play a significant role in their wedding attire as well.

Wedding Menu: According to reports from Times of India, the wedding menu will pay homage to the couple's Punjabi heritage with a selection of Punjabi dishes. Additionally, it will feature Rajasthani delicacies, allowing guests to savor the local cuisine.

Wedding Guests: The guest list for Parineeti and Raghav's wedding includes close friends and family members. Parineeti's cousin and global icon, Priyanka Chopra, who previously flew to India for Parineeti's engagement, is expected to grace the occasion. However, her husband, Nick Jonas, might be unable to attend due to his ongoing commitments with The Jonas Brothers. The guest list also comprises several VVIPs, including AAP leaders, who are anticipated to join in the celebrations.

Wedding Reception: Leaked details of the wedding invite have disclosed a lavish reception scheduled to be held at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh on September 30th, ensuring that the celebrations continue with grandeur.

With these details in hand, fans and well-wishers can eagerly look forward to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's impending wedding, which promises to be a spectacular and memorable affair.

