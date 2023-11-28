Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns 35; calls herself 'blessed' [PICTURES]

    Shaheen Bhatt marked her 35th birthday by sharing heartfelt family moments, including images with sister Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns 35; calls herself 'blessed' [PICTURES] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her 35th birthday by treating her followers to a heartfelt glimpse into her family life. The social media post featured endearing pictures capturing precious moments with her sister Alia Bhatt, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and other loved ones. Among the highlights was a personalized chair for her niece Raha, adding a touch of warmth to the celebration.

    Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, November 28, Shaheen Bhatt shared a series of snapshots that painted a picture of love and togetherness. The caption accompanying the post simply read, "HASH. TAG. BLESSSSSSSSSSEDDDD," reflecting the overflowing gratitude and joy on her special day.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

    The shared images showcased the close bond between Shaheen and her family, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor prominently featured in the heartwarming photographs. The intimate moments captured in the pictures resonated with followers, offering a rare glimpse into the personal life of the Bhatt family.

    In addition to the family moments, Shaheen shared a sneak peek of her niece Raha's personalized chair, revealing the thoughtful and personal touches that made the celebration even more special. The post exuded a sense of gratitude, with Shaheen expressing her thankfulness for having such cherished individuals in her life.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande threatens husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason says, 'I will leave the house if..'

    As the birthday post garnered attention and admiration from followers, it further highlighted the genuine connections and love shared within the Bhatt family. Shaheen's decision to share these personal moments with her audience added a touch of authenticity to the social media celebration, making it a memorable and heartwarming occasion for both her and her followers.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan's hilarious encounter with fan creating 'Pathaan'-'Tiger' goes viral - Watch SHG

    Salman Khan's hilarious encounter with fan creating 'Pathaan'-'Tiger' goes viral - Watch

    Animal Telangana minister Malla Reddy courts controversy at pre-release event; says 'Telugu will rule...'' ATG

    Animal: Telangana minister Malla Reddy courts controversy at pre-release event; says 'Telugu will rule...''

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande threatens husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason says, 'I will leave the house if..' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande threatens husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason says, 'I will leave the house if..'

    Thalaivar 171: Sivakarthikeyan is likely to join Rajinikanth's mega-budget film; read details RBA

    Thalaivar 171: Sivakarthikeyan is likely to join Rajinikanth's mega-budget film; read details

    Gippy Grewal after Lawrence Bishnoi attack says Have no friendship with Salman Khan

    Gippy Grewal after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack, says 'Have no friendship with Salman Khan…'

    Recent Stories

    Mandya shocker: Over 900 cases of female feticide, alleged network of hospitals revealed vkp

    Mandya shocker: Over 900 cases of female feticide, alleged network of hospitals revealed

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: What is rat-hole mining, how is it different from vertical drilling? AJR

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: What is rat-hole mining, how is it different from vertical drilling?

    Salman Khan's hilarious encounter with fan creating 'Pathaan'-'Tiger' goes viral - Watch SHG

    Salman Khan's hilarious encounter with fan creating 'Pathaan'-'Tiger' goes viral - Watch

    People hail Punjab government for launching 'Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme'

    People hail Punjab government for launching 'Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme'

    Animal Telangana minister Malla Reddy courts controversy at pre-release event; says 'Telugu will rule...'' ATG

    Animal: Telangana minister Malla Reddy courts controversy at pre-release event; says 'Telugu will rule...''

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon