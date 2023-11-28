Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns 35; calls herself 'blessed' [PICTURES]

Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her 35th birthday by treating her followers to a heartfelt glimpse into her family life. The social media post featured endearing pictures capturing precious moments with her sister Alia Bhatt, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and other loved ones. Among the highlights was a personalized chair for her niece Raha, adding a touch of warmth to the celebration.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, November 28, Shaheen Bhatt shared a series of snapshots that painted a picture of love and togetherness. The caption accompanying the post simply read, "HASH. TAG. BLESSSSSSSSSSEDDDD," reflecting the overflowing gratitude and joy on her special day.

The shared images showcased the close bond between Shaheen and her family, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor prominently featured in the heartwarming photographs. The intimate moments captured in the pictures resonated with followers, offering a rare glimpse into the personal life of the Bhatt family.

In addition to the family moments, Shaheen shared a sneak peek of her niece Raha's personalized chair, revealing the thoughtful and personal touches that made the celebration even more special. The post exuded a sense of gratitude, with Shaheen expressing her thankfulness for having such cherished individuals in her life.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande threatens husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason says, 'I will leave the house if..'

As the birthday post garnered attention and admiration from followers, it further highlighted the genuine connections and love shared within the Bhatt family. Shaheen's decision to share these personal moments with her audience added a touch of authenticity to the social media celebration, making it a memorable and heartwarming occasion for both her and her followers.