Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande threatens husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason says, 'I will leave the house if..'

The most talked about couple in the show are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain and in the recent episode, Ankita gave a long do's and don't list to her husband about the game and also outside the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita advises Vicky to stay away from Samarth Jurel

Vicky Jain was seen talking to Samarth Jurel regarding Abhishek Kumar in last night's show. When Abhishek and Vicky confront one another about their chat, the three are caught in the thick of a misunderstanding. In reference to this, Ankita Lokhande was seen telling her husband Vicky Jain not to get too involved in the game. She said, "Vicky, I understand how you feel. You will not respond to anyone. Keep Chintu, Pintu, and Tintu away from you." Vicky responded saying, "Yes, I understand." Ankita went on to say, "You will not explain to anyone and will not speak to anyone. Sit with people you enjoy and try not to think about the game too much."

Ankita Lokhande makes a threat

"Whoever insulted you, no problem, I understand that this is a game, but these people will not come to my house, Vicky. And I'll leave the house if you bring them. You are going to someone else's residence. Not for the product itself, but for the game." She said, "I am telling you this because I know you will sort these things out, but Vicky it is making me very sad. Munawar has his own way of playing, which is not wrong. He is a deft player. People no longer trust you because your cards have been revealed."

In previous episodes, Neil Bhatt revealed that in the outside world, Vicky Jain is a wonderful host and often invites people to his house and parties.