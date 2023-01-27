Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans randomly for superb response to Pathaan; netizens hail, 'You are always here'

    Shah Rukh Khan, The Baadshah of Bollywood, who made a smashing comeback to screens with Pathaan, shared a random quote that thanked his fans for their remarkable response to the film. Fans have hailed King Khan in response to the same.

    Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans randomly for superb response to Pathaan; netizens hail, 'You are always here' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, has made a massive comeback to film after a four years hiatus with the spy thriller Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is receiving immense love from audiences and film industry members.

    Bollywood industry's most globally loved and prominent stars who recently saw Pathaan on the big screens are now heaping praises on Shah Rukh Khan starrer recent blockbuster with heartfelt social media posts.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting'

    The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, took to his social media handle on Twitter and shared a random quote a few minutes back. The quote tweet, in a way, also thanked his fans for their response to the film and talked about moving forward. Fans loved his tweet and hailed him in the replies on Twitter. 

    Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Gattaca movie: I never saved anything for the swim back. I think life is a bit like that. You can not plan your return. You get destined to move forward. Do not come back. Try to finish what you have started. Just 57 year olds’ advice things."

    "57 Years old? Really! My man is on his 4th decade of serving us. And still, he is giving the Biggest earth Shattering Blockbuster India has ever seen. People have gone mad. What a come back or return. You are always here. YOU ARE BOLLYWOOD! Just Reclaiming your throne in Style," said a fan. "You did it, Shah. You battled through the hard times with such grace. You wear success with humility. To know you, love you, and to stand with you every step of the way is a true honour. May Allah shower you with more success as you touch new heights. Love you so much," a fan added. "YE PATHAAN RULE KAR RHA HAI BOX OFFICE KO. Thank you, baadshah, for these uplifting words and wonderful film. Thank you for making everyone smile and for winning again through #Pathaan by making the country to celebrate Pathaan like a festival. Only U can do this. LOVE U GOD SRK," another fan added.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster' vma

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster'

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details AJR

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting' vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting'

    Kangana Ranaut slams SRK starrer Pathaan, claims, 'Tum khelo to game hai' vma

    Kangana Ranaut slams an Indian publication, claims, 'Tumhari politics, politics hamari politics bigotry'

    Kangana Ranaut reveals mortgaging her properties to make her upcoming film 'Emergency' vma

    Kangana Ranaut reveals mortgaging her properties to make her upcoming film 'Emergency'

    Recent Stories

    2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel unveiled know its features bookings start at Rs 50000 gcw

    2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel unveiled, know its features; bookings start at Rs 50,000

    Fans shower love and wishes as cricketer Axar Patel ties the knot with Meha Patel snt

    Fans shower love and wishes as cricketer Axar Patel ties the knot with Meha Patel

    Unnao rape case: Delhi court reduces former BJP leader's interim bail period; here's why AJR

    Unnao rape case: Delhi court reduces former BJP leader's interim bail period; here's why

    Air India likely to seal multi billion dollar jumbo plane order with Boeing Report gcw

    Air India likely to seal multi-billion dollar jumbo plane order with Boeing: Report

    football Messi fans troll Ronaldo after failing to score again as Al-Nassr get knocked out of Saudi Super Cup snt

    Messi fans troll Ronaldo after failing to score again as Al-Nassr get knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon