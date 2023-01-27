Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans randomly for superb response to Pathaan; netizens hail, 'You are always here'

Shah Rukh Khan, The Baadshah of Bollywood, who made a smashing comeback to screens with Pathaan, shared a random quote that thanked his fans for their remarkable response to the film. Fans have hailed King Khan in response to the same.

Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, has made a massive comeback to film after a four years hiatus with the spy thriller Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is receiving immense love from audiences and film industry members.

Bollywood industry's most globally loved and prominent stars who recently saw Pathaan on the big screens are now heaping praises on Shah Rukh Khan starrer recent blockbuster with heartfelt social media posts.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting'

The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, took to his social media handle on Twitter and shared a random quote a few minutes back. The quote tweet, in a way, also thanked his fans for their response to the film and talked about moving forward. Fans loved his tweet and hailed him in the replies on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Gattaca movie: I never saved anything for the swim back. I think life is a bit like that. You can not plan your return. You get destined to move forward. Do not come back. Try to finish what you have started. Just 57 year olds’ advice things."

"57 Years old? Really! My man is on his 4th decade of serving us. And still, he is giving the Biggest earth Shattering Blockbuster India has ever seen. People have gone mad. What a come back or return. You are always here. YOU ARE BOLLYWOOD! Just Reclaiming your throne in Style," said a fan. "You did it, Shah. You battled through the hard times with such grace. You wear success with humility. To know you, love you, and to stand with you every step of the way is a true honour. May Allah shower you with more success as you touch new heights. Love you so much," a fan added. "YE PATHAAN RULE KAR RHA HAI BOX OFFICE KO. Thank you, baadshah, for these uplifting words and wonderful film. Thank you for making everyone smile and for winning again through #Pathaan by making the country to celebrate Pathaan like a festival. Only U can do this. LOVE U GOD SRK," another fan added.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?