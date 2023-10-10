Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Akshay Kumar reacts on 'Fake news' that he is back as pan masala ambassador

    Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently responded to the reports of featuring in the new pan masala ad. He termed it 'fake news.'

    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    Despite his discontinuation, Akshay Kumar was again at the receiving end of criticism after his presence in a new pan masala advertisement. On October 9, the actor took to X, replied to reports by a leading portal, and called it ‘fake news.’ Akshay had announced his discontinuation of a pan masala brand, Vimal, recently featured in a new advertisement that disappointed many fans.

    The actor reacted to a report by a leading portal he called ‘fake news’. Kumar added that he had distanced himself from the product after publicly withdrawing his association from the endorsement last year.

    For the unversed, Akshay Kumar, in 2022, stepped down as the brand ambassador of Vimal after facing immense backlash from his fans. The 'OMG 2' actor later apologised to them for associating himself with the tobacco brand. In a post shared by Akshay, he wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi (sic)."

    He further stated, "With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes (sic)."

    On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in 'Mission Raniganj' along with Parineeti Chopra.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
