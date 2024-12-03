Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on

The 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival is set to honor global icons like Aamir Khan and Emily Blunt for their remarkable contributions to cinema

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

Aamir Khan is set to be honored at the esteemed Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF), which will commence later this week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joining him at the opening ceremony will be Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt. The two stars, along with other honorees such as Viola Davis and Mona Zaki, are being recognized for their illustrious careers and their lasting contributions to the film industry.

The fourth edition of the RSIFF, running from December 5 to 14, is themed “Home” and aims to celebrate the unifying power of cinema. Khan and Blunt are also part of the event’s “In Conversation With” segment, where they will engage in discussions alongside other renowned celebrities like Andrew Garfield, Eva Longoria, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Reflecting on the recognition, Aamir Khan expressed his gratitude, noting that cinema has been his lifelong passion. He stated that being part of an inspiring group of global artists is a humbling experience and emphasized his excitement about sharing experiences and learning from others during the festival. Khan also highlighted the festival’s celebration of cinema’s magic and its role in uniting people through storytelling.

The festival paid homage to Aamir Khan on its social media, describing him as a pivotal figure in shaping the global perception of Indian cinema. They highlighted his dedication to impactful storytelling and meaningful content, inviting audiences to join in celebrating his remarkable contributions.

Emily Blunt, another honoree, expressed her appreciation for the festival’s initiatives in empowering emerging talent and amplifying women's voices in cinema. She shared her enthusiasm for the festival’s progressive vision and its commitment to fostering innovation in the industry.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan, last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, is currently on a break from acting. Reports suggest he is gearing up for his next project, Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. Additionally, he made a cameo appearance in Salaam Venky. His production house’s recent venture, Laapataa Ladies, received critical acclaim and was even shortlisted for an Oscar entry.

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on

This year's RSIFF promises to be a celebration of global cinema, highlighting the impact of artists like Aamir Khan and Emily Blunt while continuing to support and inspire the next generation of filmmakers.

