Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Leo: Censor board orders 13 changes, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer to mute abuses

    The Censor Board has instructed the film's team to make changes to the gore scenes and mute abuses. 

    Leo: Censor board orders 13 changes, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer to mute abuses RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    The Censor Board has approved Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Leo', albeit with a few adjustments. The film which is set to be released on October 19, has been rated U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification. The Board has also reportedly ordered 13 alterations to the film, including the muting of swear words. The Censor Certificate of 'Leo' has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), and it depicts the 13 changes that the CBFC has requested from 'Leo' director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

    Apart from directing the crew to muffle the swear words, the board has also instructed the team to make changes to the film's gore scenes. 'Leo' will have a run time of 164 minutes (2 hours 44 minutes) after the revisions and edits.

    Censor Certificate

     

    'Leo' is an action thriller starring Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and Priya Anand. Sanjay Dutt will also be part of the film. The script was co-written by Rathna Kumar, Deeraj Vaidy, and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Anirudh Ravichander created the film's music, and Manoj Paramahamsa and Philomin Raj handled cinematography and editing, respectively.

    The film's trailer was released last week and it got everyone talking. According to the trailer, the film is about a 'mild-mannered' café owner who becomes a local hero after committing an act of violence. However, he quickly begins to face repercussions from his old life. In the film, we see not just Vijay's former life haunting him, but also a cruel Sanjay Dutt as the villain.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actress Honey Rose gets first digital golden visa in Dubai rkn

    Malayalam actress Honey Rose gets first digital golden visa in Dubai

    Tovino Thomas gushes over meeting bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar; expresses admiration through tweet SHG

    Tovino Thomas gushes over meeting bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar; expresses admiration through tweet

    Bigg Boss season 10: Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar exits Bigg Boss amidst controversy vkp

    Bigg Boss season 10: Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar exits Bigg Boss amidst controversy

    Tiger Shroff's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani backs his upcoming film 'Ganapath' in SPECIAL way vma

    Tiger Shroff's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani backs his upcoming film 'Ganapath' in SPECIAL way

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer first poster of Zoya OUT; trailer to release on THIS date ATG

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer first poster of Zoya OUT; trailer to release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Israel-Palestine War: CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to S Jaishankar for safety of Keralites stranded in Israel anr

    Israel-Palestine War: CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to S Jaishankar for safety of Keralites stranded in Israel

    Tragic accident in Karnataka's Hospet: Lorry-SUV collision claims 7 lives of family vkp

    Tragic accident in Karnataka's Hospet: Lorry-SUV collision claims 7 lives of family

    Malayalam actress Honey Rose gets first digital golden visa in Dubai rkn

    Malayalam actress Honey Rose gets first digital golden visa in Dubai

    Israel Hamas War: The Faces World Won't Forget

    Israel-Hamas War: The Faces World Won't Forget

    Tovino Thomas gushes over meeting bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar; expresses admiration through tweet SHG

    Tovino Thomas gushes over meeting bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar; expresses admiration through tweet

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon