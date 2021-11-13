Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s 'Sooryavanshi' crack an OTT deal for THIS amount? Read details

The makers of Sooryavanshi have cracked a deal with an online platform. Akshay Kumar starrer film is expected to be released on an online streaming platform soon. Continue reading to know further details.

Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ has been minting money ever since its release. The film that saw a theatrical release on November 05, entered the Rs 100 crore club within a few days of its release. The movie is now said to have struck a gold deal with an OTT platform.

As per reports on a news portal, the Akshay Kumar starrer film is expected to stream on an OTT platform after a month of its release. But what is more interesting is the news that suggests that the makers have cracked a deal worth Rs 100 crore with a streaming platform. The film is expected to release on the platform on December 04.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is a cop drama featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh have played pivotal roles in the film. The film is packed with action-packed sequences and strong dialogue delivery. Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Sooryavanshi’ is said to be the fourth in his series of cops drama. While Ajay was part of the first two films – Singham and Singham Returns, Ranveer was seen as the lead in ‘Simmba’.

The film was one of the most anticipated films of the years 2020 and 2021. It was initially expected to release in 2020 but was pushed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The movie was once again delayed for release because of the second wave of Covid-19, before finally releasing on the occasion of Diwali.

Meanwhile, the film’s director, Rohit was seen attending a felicitation programme held on Friday at PVR cinema in Andheri, to mark the celebrations of the film entering the Rs 100 crore club. Actors Anupam Kher and Ashok Pandit were also present at the event. So far, ‘Sooryavanshi’ has made over Rs 120 crore and is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore after the second week of its release.